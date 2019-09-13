I get a lot of gardening questions throughout the summer and although I am OK with being asked, I think it can be more satisfying to solve the problem yourself. Many common issues in the landscape just need some good old detective work to figure out the causes of the problems. Here are some common problems and how to troubleshoot them.
Why are they dead?
A friend of mine asked me the other day about his liriope. He planted a long line of them beside his driveway along with an irrigation system. Most of the plants were thriving and happy, but a good section in the middle was crispy and mostly dead. After reflecting on why this might be, I thought his best course of action would be to troubleshoot his plant problem by getting a soil test.
A soil test can not only tell you what the problem is, but it will also suggest a course of action to help fix the plant problem. If the soil test comes back with no issues, then it is possible the irrigation system is to blame.
Sad, wilted plants
Plants can be wilted for a number of reasons, especially at the end of summer when rain is scarce. But one of the most common, yet unrealized reasons plants can be wilty is due to overwatering. That’s right, in our attempt to keep plants hydrated during a drought, we can actually give them too much water and it can make many plants look just like they would if they were thirsty.
To check to see if your plants need water, wiggle a finger down into the root zone and see if the soil is wet. If it is wet, then the plant is sufficiently watered.
Dead spots on shrub
Troubleshooting dead spots in a garden or on a plant can be a bit tricky because many problems can cause dead areas. First, check how much sun the dead spot is getting. If the dead area is facing the house all day and has no chance of getting sun, then that is your issue.
Coincidentally, if you have a dense evergreen shrub or tree like an arborvitae with lots of dead inside, the decay is caused by the same problem. These plants almost always have dead areas inside due to sunlight not being able to penetrate the dense foliage.
Random spots of dead can be caused by pests or diseases. Take out your magnifying glass and start investigating. Most of the time you will see firsthand evidence of what is causing the trouble.
Middle of perennial dead
Perennials can get too large over time and can suffer for it. It is recommended that perennials be divided every three years to keep them a healthy size. If they are allowed to grow for too many years, most of them will start to die in the middle. What’s great about dividing is that you get more plants and can install them in other parts of your landscape or share with others.
Pine cones or not?
If you have an evergreen that is growing “pine cones” for the first time, you might want to investigate further. If the tree is not a true pine, then they are indeed not pine cones. Grab one, open it up and see what is inside. I bet you will be surprised to find that it is a little bag that worms are living in. In fact, they are actually called bagworms!
These pests are incredibly destructive and can decimate a 60-foot tree in a matter of months. If found, pick them all off and kill them in a bucket of hot, soapy water and pray they haven’t spread farther up your tree or shrub.
Problems in the landscape pop up all the time. Troubleshooting them can be fun and ultimately satisfying. Of course, asking for help when you need it is always a great way to learn more about plants in your gardens.
