Get ready for downtown Roanoke to turn merry and bright this weekend.
On Friday evening, the city will officially light its Christmas tree at Wells Fargo Plaza on Salem Avenue. Throughout downtown, community groups such as the Salem Choral Society, Southwest Virginia Ballet and Salsa Noke will help usher in the holiday season.
It’s all part of Roanoke’s 37th annual Dickens of a Christmas, held each year on the first three Fridays in December.
Entertainment on the celebration’s first night ranges from a live Nativity scene on Campbell Avenue by Penn Forest Christian Church to photos with Frosty the Snowman at the Taubman Museum of Art.
Streets downtown will be bustling with a different kind of traffic, from horse-drawn carriages to the Cactus Joe Choo Choo children’s train. The ground floor of the City Market Building will be transformed into Santa’s Workshop, where children and their families can make crafts and pen letters to Santa Claus. And at Crafteria on Church Avenue, holiday music will fill the air as guests make collage cards and try festive drinks. A kids zone on Wall and Market streets will feature games and activities for the night’s littlest revelers.
Highlights for future Dickens events include the City of Roanoke Christmas Parade (Dec. 13), plus a mini carnival and pet costume contest (both Dec. 20). The Roanoke Times is a sponsor of Dickens of a Christmas.
For a full schedule for all three nights of Dickens of a Christmas, visit downtownroanoke.org.
And that’s not all that’s happening in downtown Roanoke this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the Candy Cane Express pulls into the station at the Virginia Museum of Transportation for diesel train rides, photos with Santa and model train displays. The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir performs its annual “Songs of the Season” at Jefferson Center on Saturday. Over at the O. Winston Link Museum, the historical society’s guitar-playing, storytelling Santa Claus returns for the 25th year as part of its Fantasyland program, which runs Saturdays through Dec. 21.
As per tradition, Hotel Roanoke has decked out its halls with dozens of professionally designed trees for its holiday decorating competition. And if you’re looking for a drop of golden sun to brighten your mood this dreary winter, performances of “The Sound of Music” run through Dec. 22 at Mill Mountain Theatre.
Check out our holiday calendar starting on page 5 for even more festive fun planned around the Roanoke and New River valleys.
