The viral unpleasantness that has forced families to hunker down has prompted many questions from loyal Dadline readers. Some questions — such as “Why did we decide to have so many children?” and “Is it necessary to wear pants while in a Zoom meeting?” — were either too philosophical or too obvious for the Dadline guy to answer.
I mean, of course, pants are optional. Am I right?
Other questions included these below, which I will happily answer. You’re welcome.
Will the Easter Bunny be making his rounds during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Yes, he will. The Easter Bunny was designated as “essential” in recent executive orders at local, state and federal levels. He also released a statement that said, “All Easter eggs are prepared using the best safety practices, which include boiling and using bleach-based dying techniques.” Plus, because the Easter Bunny works at night and his M.O. is all about staying out of public view, the whole social distancing deal shouldn’t be a problem.
And what about the Tooth Fairy?
Ask yourself: Have you ever seen a sick fairy? According to a local epidemiologist, fairies are immune to ALL diseases and cannot transmit them to the general public! For families who still have concerns and wish to keep visitors outside the house, the Tooth Fairy will happily make transactions through Venmo or other online payment means. Curbside pickup of teeth can be scheduled by using the handy Tooth Fairy app.
What is the record for most consecutive meals that include toast?
The current record is 167, set by the Clabber family of Bemidji, Minnesota, during the harsh winter of 1978. Based on the present rate of toast consumption in my house, that record will fall around April 12.
Should my children be planning for college or hoarding toilet paper?
Both. If they’ve hoarded a lot of toilet paper, they could sell it and use the money to pay part of their tuition. Now, if they’ve hoarded, like, tons of it, they could skip the college part all together.
Years from now, when my kids are asked by their own children, “What did you do during the coronavirus quarantine,” will their answer make them proud?
Absolutely. Lying around all day. Playing video games. Noodling on Instagram and Snapchat for hours. Perhaps not since the days of the Great Depression and World War II has a generation risen so heroically to meet such a mighty challenge. As Roanoker Jessica Bates Edwards posted on Facebook about her own teenagers, “This is the public health emergency they were born for.”
After all the social-distancing is over and people go out in public again, what will be the biggest difference we’ll notice?
People forgetting that they don’t have any pants on.
Hang in there, everybody!
