It’s 12:47 p.m. on a Tuesday as I write this column, and I don’t know where my kid is. And that’s good.
Oh, she’s in the house somewhere, either doing school assignments via Zoom or some other program I had never heard of until about four weeks ago when this cloistered reality began to settle in for all of us. She might be napping, or more likely chatting snappily on her phone or photographing herself with her phone or video-recording herself dancing on her phone. She likes her phone.
Whatever it is, she’s doing it by herself without any supervision from the old man, who’s got things to do, like writing parenting columns while surrounded by leftover Easter candy that tempts him and piles of dirty dishes that do not. Or trying to talk over a barking dog during a Zoom meeting because he doesn’t know where the mute button is.
I can do my job from home because of two simple reasons: WiFi and the fact that I have an older child who can take care of herself.
When it comes to waiting out a global pandemic in the discomfort of your own home, doing so with a teenager in the house is probably easier than with younger children. Yes, teens present their own set of distinct challenges that reveal themselves during a family-sized lockdown. I holler at her to put away her smartphone, that is, when I am not hollering at her to stop watching Season 3 of “Stranger Things” for the fifth time.
Do your chores. Pick up your room. Stop eating so much candy. (Because half of it’s mine!) Have you finished your homework? No, Cheez-its are not a dairy product. Where’s the remote? The litany of parental whining goes on.
Yet, it’s now later in the afternoon, and she just showed up to get the laundry out of the dryer and make the bed in the guest room. She cleaned the cat litter boxes yesterday. She made lunch for herself. Yes, it was a PBJ, but it’s not like I would have come up with anything better.
She can feed herself, do her homework without my help, occasionally bathe herself and basically occupy her time without me having to check on her to make sure she hasn’t crawled out onto the roof or gotten stuck in the commode. These simple life skills make an enormous difference to parents forced to work at home.
My friends with young children seem to be far more stressed out during this semi-quarantine than I am. You are on constant alert when young kids are around. I sympathize with parents stuck at home with toddlers right now.
They have to watch over their 2-year-old, or make a snack for their 3-year-old, or make sure the 4-year-old hasn’t climbed into the kitchen cupboard and dumped all the sugar on the floor or worry about their 5-year-old attempting to paint the cat. As needy as teenagers can be, my child isn’t grabbing me around the leg while I try to walk, or whining that she wants me to play dress-up with her (although I still look fetching in a bonnet and scarf, I must say).
My teen was already practicing social distancing from her parents before it was cool. That’s coming in handy this spring.
Usually, parents try to look out for each other, by offering to babysit for exhausted friends or by hosting sleepovers or by taking outings to a park. We’re not supposed to be doing those things for other people now, because of the threat of a contagion, even though many parents need help more than ever.
I know we’re supposed to be keeping our distance from each other, but if there are ways you can help parents of young children, whether by taking over a task or mowing a yard or whatever it is that can provide assistance while still keeping the spread of the virus at bay, do it.
In the meantime, if you need a quick snack idea, here’s a recipe for Lucy’s Famous Nutella and Strawberry Roll-Up, courtesy of my child who is in charge of her own snacks (which is how we ended up with Nutella and strawberry roll-ups and not, say, edamame sprinkled with sea salt and vinegar).
Take a slice of bread and roll it flat with a rolling pin. Cut away the crusts. This sounds weird, I know. Just do it.
Spread a thin layer of Nutella over the entire flat slice.
Lay a row of strawberries along the edge and roll the bread over it. (You can use either fresh or frozen strawberries.) Lay another line of strawberries along the rolled-up part, and roll again. Repeat until you’ve got your roll-up.
Send your parenting advice and snack tips to me at ralph.berrier@roanoke.com.
