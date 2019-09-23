Recently I read an article concerning the proliferation of people hiring a life coach. In a nutshell, the life coach helps with personal growth and behavior modification of their clients. This got me contemplating about living with my indoor feral cat, Baby, for seven years. I realized she is a life coach of sorts.
Perhaps arguably for some, she’s helped me become a better person. Her behavior forced me to be patient, understanding, still more patient and considerate of others. She helped me become re-acquainted with self denial that some parents experience when needs of children compete with personal needs. While memory is fuzzy at times, I might react quicker to Baby’s needs than I did for my children. Though a human life coach is for the client’s benefit, I’m sure Baby’s “coaching” is more for her welfare.
Further reflection on this matter got me thinking perhaps all politicians, at least in Washington, D.C., should be required to care for a cat during their time in office. The tolerance, frustration and discipline in negotiating with a cat may well enhance politicians’ skills with their counterparts and constituents. Presumably, for those with a heart and soul, cat care taking experiences might carry over into responsibly performing the duties for which they were elected.
— Submitted by T. Michael Maher, a reader in Roanoke County
