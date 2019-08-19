Dear Dr. Camardi,
We moved my mother in with us last month and as we were cleaning stuff out of her house I found boxes of pills that she had ordered from television commercials to help her remember things. There had to be hundreds of dollars worth of stuff. There were roots, extracts, powders, gels and something called an “elixir” along with a bunch of god knows what. None of these boxes have been opened so I don’t think she took anything. It is true that her memory is beginning to slip, but I don’t know if she has to take any medication for it. We took her to her doctor who didn’t say anything about taking something for her memory. When I asked why she bought this stuff, she said, “I saw it on TV and they said it was good.” Is any of this stuff worth it?
El Paso, Texas
First things first: Respect the principle of unintended consequences. If you are going to ingest anything, talk to your doctor first. What may seem simple can have complex interactions with other medications and physical conditions that you can’t even contemplate. It has become increasingly disturbing to see the volume of media marketing focused to seniors in trying to sell them remedies for the gamut of age-related ills including memory loss and dementia. Readers of this column know that we tend to discuss this topic soon after the latest “miracle drug” hits the market. After investigating the list you sent me, it seems as if somebody has come up with a few more.
I can’t tell you how many pairs of Nikes I’ve worn out on the road to this “holy grail” of the next big thing in health care. And I’m still on the trail. As I age, I have come to understand that it’s not so much about what I’m doing as what I’ve done. We “pay it forward” to our senior years by living a healthy lifestyle when we were younger.
Keep in mind this simple guide: if it’s good for your heart, it’s good for your brain. No matter what the seriously-sincere-sounding spokesperson says, unless you have documented vitamin, mineral or other deficiency, taking a supplement now will not make up for years of smoking, drinking, high blood pressure, being overweight, high blood sugar, not exercising, high cholesterol and poor sleep habits. Instead of drinking the latest flavor of the Kool-Aid, address these issues instead if you want to age successfully.
But that has not stopped thousands of hucksters declaring open-season on seniors who are only seeking some hope and a little relief. And nobody does anything to stop them. Last year, people in this country laid down their hard-earned money and bought over $38 billion of various types of dietary supplements. Let that amount of money spent on effectively nothing just sink in a bit. Imagine the good that could have been done with those funds instead of forking it over to the unscrupulous. Keep in mind, over 75% of those buying were over the age of 55 and might already be a little strapped for cash. The federal government, which you might think is watching over this phenomenon, notes that sales of these products have skyrocketed year after year. Before you buy that next pill you saw offered on TV or the internet, just be aware that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not control or test any dietary supplement before it hits the marketplace.
You might find that hard to believe, but by some estimates there are some 80,000 supplements available for purchase and the FDA has its hands full trying to regulate the mega-pharmaceutical industry. With some of the drug approvals the FDA has given only to rescind them after people have been hurt, I wonder to where the review process has drifted. I know that may sound a little harsh, but I have observed the pharmaceutical industry since the 1980s, and I am very puzzled where its priorities truly rest aside from its own self-interest. Let me be clear: the scientific evidence I have seen, reviewed and reported for over 10 years does not identify any supplement that has proven to have any positive impact on the diseases incurred as we age. That includes dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Again if you have a documented vitamin deficiency, especially the B-complex group, or a mineral deficiency, correct it and you will feel better. By the way, just read the disclaimer on the labels of these products as they try to deflect any responsibility from themselves and pass it on to consumers for what they bought. That should be a wake-up call in itself. If you read labels, the number of warnings they give the reader about possible interactions between prescribed medications and other medical conditions should make the consumer think twice. In this scenario, you’re paying these people to put you at risk of harm!
Finally, they almost all state that you should “consult with your doctor before using.” And so we have come full circle. Nobody “has your back” unless you sit down with your doctor and frankly discuss the temptation to give something a try. I’ve seen it backfire too many times. If something truly worthwhile was out there besides good old-fashioned common sense, I’d take it myself and tell you. As of this moment, the one thing I will take and get some benefit from is a good long walk, as I lace up my Nikes and hit the trail. You should, too.