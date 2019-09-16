Dear Dr. Camardi,
My doctor down here checked me out and filled my head with a lot of words that left me worse off than before. I’m pretty good at 79 but have a little high blood pressure and arthritis of the back and neck. I went to the beach one day and took the boat out with my wife and a few friends and knocked back a few cold ones, like I always do. I swear I had only two beers, and I fell asleep on the deck. I napped for maybe an hour. When I woke up, the world was spinning and I started yelling and hollering, acting like a fool. Then I almost killed myself and my friends trying to drive the boat back to shore until they got me away from the wheel. I also had the worst sunburn I’d ever had. I was taken to a hospital, and when I got there, they took blood and said I was legally drunk. I’m telling you I drank only two beers and that’s all. How can I be drunk on two beers? If you can help me, I thank you, just don’t send me a bill.
Shreveport, Louisiana
No worries — it’s on the house! What you described is a fairly common problem for patients during the summer months when people put themselves unknowingly at a high degree of risk for illness by combining alcohol and the sun. A force multiplier in all of this is whether or not you take any prescription drugs for your high blood pressure or arthritic pain which tend to make the risk even higher.
The common factor in how the sun and summer temperatures combined with alcohol make us sick is dehydration. Alcohol makes you lose water through urination, and high temperatures make us lose more water by sweating, and the sun keeps the whole process going in a vicious cycle by piling on the heat. On top of that, the older we are, the smaller the reserves of fluid we have in our bodies and the faster and more serious the reaction can be. There is also a pathological connection between alcohol and the sun when it comes to how quickly you got that sunburn you suffered. Although the mechanism of this connection is not entirely clear, the risk is there and, as you found out the hard way, should be respected by wearing barrier protections for the skin, sitting in shade and wearing a hat.
Being out on the water brings its own ultraviolet exposure issues that we have discussed in past articles, so be very careful due to the chance of melanoma. This lethal type of skin cancer has risen to be in the top five oncological conditions affecting both men and women. In some studies people who even moderately drank had up to a 20% greater risk of developing melanoma when doing their drinking out in the sun when compared to occasional or non-drinkers. Trust me, it’s simply just not worth the anxiety of waiting for the biopsy results so take precautions.
Water reserves also become depleted with sunburn, so vital fluids should be replenished. Many people equate cold beer with fluid replacement during the summer, but using alcohol for fluid replacement simply makes a bad situation quite a bit worse.
Your story also highlights a very serious risk people who experienced what you write about but never factor into their behavior — the chance of drowning. It has been estimated that up to 70% of all recreational deaths involve alcohol in some way. Alcohol affects muscular coordination and dexterity, which hampers the ability to stay afloat and can lead to panic and possibly an accident.
Frankly, the danger to which you exposed your guests, let alone yourself, while trying to drive a boat back to shore in your condition is simply unacceptable. Consider that the U.S. Coast Guard reported in 2017-18 that in more than 4,000 boating accidents, nearly 700 deaths were related to alcohol consumption in some way. Few people consider that, in many ways, drinking while boating is riskier than drinking and driving a car. The reason is that boaters get lulled into a state of decreased awareness known in some circles as “boater’s hypnosis.” The motion, the wind, the sun’s glare, the engine noise combined with alcohol make you feel sleepy and impair your judgment. You cannot operate a boat nor be responsible for the well-being of your friends in such a state. Just as in the situation with driving a car under the influence of alcohol, you’ll be legally responsible for any damages incurred while operating a boat under these circumstances.
So what should we do to lessen our risk? The first thing is to sit down and talk to your doctor about your plans and what precautions you should take with your medical conditions, especially if you take prescription drugs. If you’re in the outdoors in the sunshine for a period of time, drink water as your fluid of choice and set a limit to the alcohol you’ll consume and stick to it. Do not fall into the trap of “just one more” in the spirit of having a good time, because the consequences and the hangover are problematic. You should re-apply sunscreen every two hours. If you are out on the water in a boat, you must wear a life jacket no matter how hot it is despite ruining your tan. If you refuse to wear the life jacket, you don’t belong in the boat. My friend, you’re 79, not 19 or 29 or any other age that distinguishes what you think you can do from what is prudent for you to do. Give respect to your age because it will demand respect from you.
