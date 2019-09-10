KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt will be relying more and more on younger players to help the Volunteers bounce back from their worst start in over three decades.
But he’s sticking with experience at the most important position on the field.
Tennessee already has freshman linebacker Henry To’o To’o tied for the team lead in tackles, and Pruitt said more underclassmen are likely to get featured roles as well. Tennessee needs some kind of boost as it tries to turn things around after its first 0-2 start since 1988, when the Vols dropped their first six games before finishing 5-6.
“That’s kind of where we’re at as a program — there’s lots of opportunity here,” Pruitt said. “We’ll continue to play some young guys, and we’ll play more and more as the year goes.”
One exception is at quarterback.
Pruitt said he’s sticking with struggling junior Jarrett Guarantano. Tennessee’s only other scholarship quarterbacks are redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout and true freshman Brian Maurer, neither of whom has taken a snap in a college game.
Tennessee hopes to give Shrout and Maurer opportunities to play Saturday against Football Championship Subdivision program Chattanooga (1-1), but Pruitt has made it clear that Guarantano remains the starter.
Starkel named starting quarterback for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nick Starkel has been named Arkansas’ starting quarterback.
Starkel, a graduate transfer who previously played for Texas A&M, will replace Ben Hicks for Saturday’s game against Colorado State.
After Hicks struggled Saturday against Mississippi, Starkel stepped in and went 17 for 24 for 201 yards and a touchdown.
Former Florida, Raiders linebacker Ball dies at 27
Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball, who played college football at Florida after recovering from brain surgery, has died at age 27.
Ball’s sister, Natalie Ball Myricks, released a statement announcing her brother’s passing early Tuesday. Ball’s agency, the Sports & Entertainment Group in Washington, D.C., confirmed his death to The Associated Press.
Ball’s death came nearly a year after he suffered a brain aneurysm and was placed in a medically induced coma at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. In late July, the Ball family announced that the Georgia native was out of the coma but was a quadriplegic.
Lobos coach Davie says he will be back eventually
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico coach Bob Davie, who will miss the Lobos’ trip to South Bend to face No. 7 Notre Dame because of an undisclosed health issue, said Tuesday he will eventually be back on the sidelines for the team, though it’s not clear when.
Davie has turned the reins of the team over to offensive line coach Saga Tuitele and he said he will leave the game planning for Saturday’s matchup in the hands of his coaching staff. He said he’ll be back when he’s ready.
