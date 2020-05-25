Nationals’ WS rings feature 170 diamonds
The Washington Nationals will receive their World Series rings when they can be physically reunited, but the team unveiled the design for its championship jewelry during a one-hour video presentation Sunday night.
Crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold, the Nationals’ rings average 170 total diamonds and a weight of 23.2 carats. On top they feature the team’s curly W logo, made from 30 custom-cut genuine rubies and surrounded by 58 pavé-set diamonds.
The left side of the rings feature the player’s name above the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, Capitol and Jefferson Memorial, with the player’s number below.
The bottom of the ring features one of Nationals Manager Dave Martinez’s mantras - “Go 1-0 every day.”
hockey
NHL plans move to small-group training
TORONTO — The NHL hopes to have players back in team facilities soon -- with plenty of precautions.
The league released a memo Monday saying it is targeting early next month as the start date for Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol, including the opening of practice rinks and allowing small, voluntary group workouts on and off the ice.
basketball
EuroLeague cancels season due to virus
Europe’s top basketball league canceled the remainder of its season Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying health concerns had to be paramount despite numerous attempts to find ways to resume play.
hs football
Coach investigated for violating stay-at-home
MIAMI —
The Miami Herald reports that Miami Northwestern Senior High School has launched an investigation when it learned there had been unauthorized football training. The football coach Max Edwards was suspended indefinitely.
skiing
Colorado resort to open with restrictions
DENVER —
Arapahoe Basin will open Wednesday with restrictions, offering a sign of hope for a devastated industry and for mountain communities that were disproportionately affected by the disease early in the pandemic.
The resort near the Continental Divide west of Denver will limit the number of skiers and snowboarders by requiring reservations, and guests must wear a face covering if they can’t maintain social distancing.
Cortina requests postponing worlds
Italian officials made a formal request on Monday to postpone the 2021 alpine skiing world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo until March 2022.
Considering the fallout in Italy from the coronavirus pandemic, Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò said “this is the best solution” in order to avoid the worlds being canceled .
soccer
Women’s Super League in England canceled
LONDON — The top women’s soccer league in England was canceled with immediate effect Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak, with no decision reached on which teams have won the title and been relegated.
Manchester City was leading the league by a point from Chelsea, which had one more game than City remaining. If the league was decided on average points per game, Chelsea would win the title.
DFB may face up to $83M loss this year
The German soccer federation says it faces heavy losses this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge
says it is the “deepest economic crisis” in the DFB’s history but that the federation is not facing insolvency.
olympics
Abe outlines priorities for Tokyo Games
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the swift development of vaccines and effective treatments for COVID-19 are priorities towards achieving the Tokyo Olympics next year.
Abe says recovery from the coronavirus pandemic only in Japan would not be enough to hold the Games because it involves spectators and athletes from around the world.
