SHENZHEN, China — The MVP was good. Team USA was better. And the Antetokounmpo getting talked about most after the
World Cup game
wasn’t Giannis but rather Thanasis, the younger brother, who sent
Harrison Barnes sprawling with an ill-advised foul from behind on a late fast break.
Barnes avoided injury, and the U.S. avoided defeat. Kemba Walker had 15 points
, Donovan Mitchell
added 10 on his 23rd birthday and the U.S. beat Greece 69-53 to move on the cusp of qualifying for the quarterfinals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s MVP, scored 15 points but sat out the fourth quarter in a move Greek officials said was made to rest him.
Duke: No evidence Nike paid Williamson
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University says an investigation has found no evidence that former basketball star Zion Williamson received improper benefits.
School spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said in a statement Saturday that a “thorough and objective” probe led by investigators outside the athletic department found “no evidence to support any allegation” that would have jeopardized Williamson’s eligibility.
Duke athletic director Kevin White said in April that the school would investigate after lawyer Michael Avenatti accused Nike Inc. of paying Williamson’s mother to persuade him to attend a college affiliated with the Beaverton, Oregon-based shoe company.
MLB
Twins pitcher Pineda suspended 60 games
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Pineda was suspended for 60 games on Saturday for taking a diuretic, a big blow to the rotation of a first-place team heading toward the postseason.
Major League Baseball said Pineda tested positive for the banned substance and the penalty takes effect immediately. He won’t be allowed to pitch for the AL Central-leading Twins if they reach the playoffs.
Pineda, 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, said in a statement he took an over-the-counter medication given to him by an acquaintance to help manage his weight. The pills contained hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic that can mask other substances.
Pineda apologized for his “error in judgment.”
Harper held out, X-rays negative on hand
NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is being held out of the lineup a night after taking a pitch off his right hand.
X-rays were negative and manager Gabe Kapler was confident there were no fractures in the hand after Harper was hit by a fastball from Mets starter Steven Matz. Kapler said Harper would get Saturday night off against New York as a “precautionary measure.”
Injured Báez’s status with Cubs uncertain
MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs star shortstop Javier Báez has a hairline fracture in his left thumb, putting the rest of his season in jeopardy.
An MRI in Chicago on Saturday revealed the extent of Báez’s injury, suffered when he slid headfirst into second base last Sunday against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. He’ll undergo further examination with a hand specialist Monday.
Báez, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .281 with 29 home runs and 85 RBIs.
Mets activate Lowrie
NEW YORK — The Mets have activated infielder Jed Lowrie from the injured list for the first time this season.
Lowrie signed a $20 million, two-year deal with New York in January but has yet to appear in a game for the Mets.
He was available off the bench Saturday against the Phillies.
soccer
Messi has option to leave Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona’s club president has confirmed that Lionel Messi would have the right to leave the club at the end of this season, as stipulated in his contract.
Spanish newspaper El Pais reported Thursday that Messi’s current contract with Barcelona includes the option for the soccer great to unilaterally end his stay in the summer of 2020.
Club president Josep Bartomeu
said he was confident that the club’s all-time leading scorer would stay with the team “until 2021 and beyond.”
Mexico 3, U.S. 0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. —
Exactly a year before the start of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Mexico handed the Americans their most one-sided loss in the rivalry since 2009.
Javier Hernandez scored after U.S. newcomer Sergino Dest was nutmegged in the 21st minute, and Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna added late goals in a 3-0 exhibition win Friday night.
“We still play with fear against them, and that is what I can’t really live with,” U.S. star Christian Pulisic said. “That needs to change.”
