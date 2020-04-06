DETROIT — Al Kaline, the Hall of Fame outfielder who played his entire 22-season career for Detroit, died Monday at his home in Michigan.

“Mr. Tiger” — as he was affectionately known — was 85.

Kaline was the youngest player to win the American League batting title, in 1955 at age 20 with a .340 average. He was an All-Star in 15 seasons and won 10 Gold Gloves. The beloved No. 6 later sat behind a microphone as a Tigers broadcaster and was a special assistant to the general manager.

Kaline was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1980 in his first year of eligibility.

