ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — She can joke now about the accident that sent her car into a twisting fall off a mountain road and left it balancing on top of a van as if parked there by choice. On Saturday, Sofia Goggia won her first World Cup ski race since walking away uninjured from the incident in her native Italy eight months ago. The 27-year-old Goggia won by the smallest margin, just 0.01 second faster than teammate Federica Brignone. U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin trailed Goggia by 0.13 in third. A sixth podium finish in eight World Cup races so far extended her overall standings lead as she seeks a fourth straight title.
MLB
Rendon eager to team up with Angels’ Trout
Anthony Rendon and agent Scott Boras had just wrapped up the third baseman’s $245 million deal to join the Los Angeles Angels last Wednesday when Mike Trout began blowing up his phone.
“Based on his exclamation points in his texts, he seemed really excited,” Rendon said.
Two of the majors’ best hitters are forming a well-paid partnership in Orange County, and they are both excited to reward Angels owner Arte Moreno’s largesse with postseason success. The Angels formally introduced Rendon at Angel Stadium on Saturday.
Rendon left the Nationals to team up with Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Albert Pujols, Andrelton Simmons and Justin Upton in the Angels’ loaded lineup.
COLLEGES
USC receives notice in corruption case
LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s basketball program has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA following a federal investigation into corruption and bribery .
The notice had been expected, but the NCAA’s timeline for ruling on USC’s case is uncertain. The NCAA opened similar cases against North Carolina State, Kansas and Oklahoma State this year.
The university statement referred to a “former coach in the men’s basketball program,” which presumably is former assistant Tony Bland. He was fired by USC in January 2018. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery last January.
NBA
Spurs 121, Suns 119, OT
MEXICO CITY — Patty Mills scored 26 points and made a jumper from the free-throw line with 0.3 seconds left as San Antonio outlasted Phoenix in overtime Saturday.
Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists for the Suns.
Mavs’ Doncic injures ankle, leaves game
DALLAS — Luka Doncic was ruled out of a game against Miami after the young Mavericks star sprained his right ankle in the first quarter.
The reigning rookie of the year’s right foot landed on the foot of Heat guard Kendrick Nunn on a drive less than two minutes into Saturday’s game.
Rockets’ Harden nets fifth 50-point game
ORLANDO, Fla. — James Harden scored 54 points, matching the team record of 10 3-pointers in the Rockets’ 130-107 win over the Magic on Friday night.
Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season. The rest of the NBA has combined for five such games.
NHL
Capitals 5, Lightning 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored 44 seconds apart early in the third period, and NHL-leading Washington beat Tampa Bay on Saturday night.
Nicklas Backstrom, T.J Oshie and Tom Wilson also scored for the Caps, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots.
SOCCER
Liverpool extends EPL lead as Leicester draws
LONDON — Mo Salah scored both goals in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday — a result that extended the Reds’ lead to 10 points in the table as they move closer to a first Premier League title in 30 years.
Closest challenger Leicester was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Norwich, while defending champion Manchester City is a full 17 points behind in third place ahead of Sunday’s game at Arsenal.
WOMEN’S BOBSLED
Humphries now 2-0 in WCup races for U.S.
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Kaillie Humphries improved to 2-for-2 on the season, winning a World Cup race at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Saturday. The former top Canadian driver who joined the U.S. program this year teamed with Lauren Gibbs to finish two runs in 1 minute, 54.03 seconds.
FIGURE SKATING
Olympic champion Zagitova to skip season
MOSCOW — The Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova is skipping the rest of this season, meaning the 17-year-old Russian won’t defend her world title in the spring.
