LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — In a stunning return from serious injury, Thomas Dressen won a World Cup downhill in his comeback race on Saturday. Dressen returned to action, wearing bib No. 13, exactly one year to the day after he blew out his right knee and dislocated a shoulder crashing at Beaver Creek, Colorado. The German was just 0.02 seconds faster than Dominik Paris of Italy, who looked sure to extend his World Cup downhill winning streak to four stretching back to January. “It is just crazy,” said Dressen, adding he still feels pain walking up and down stairs.
NHL
Ex-Hurricanes GM says he took action
Former Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis issued his first public comments Saturday on physical incidents involving former Canes coach Bill Peters and two players, and his statement contradicts comments made this week by former majority owner Peter Karmanos.
Peters, who coached the Canes from 2014 to 2018, kicked former defenseman Michal Jordan and punched another player, who has not been identified. Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour, a former assistant under Peters, confirmed this week that the incidents occurred.
Francis, in his statement, said he took “immediate action” after being informed of the incidents and added that he “briefed ownership.”
Peters resigned Friday as head coach of the Calgary Flames.
NFL
Pryor suffers stab wound, also charged
PITTSBURGH — A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who is also facing a charge, police said.
Pryor was taken to the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with “mutual combatants” in an apartment on the city’s North Side, police said.
Allegheny County prosecutors and police said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault.
Browns coach wears T-shirt about brawl
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wore a “Pittsburgh started it” T-shirt Friday night. The shirt was made after the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers brawled in Cleveland’s win on Nov. 14. The AFC North foes will meet again Sunday.
On Saturday, a Browns spokesman said Kitchens’ family got him the shirt as a joke for his 45th birthday.
Kitchens donned the shirt when he went to a movie theater to see “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” a film about the late Fred Rogers, who starred in the classic children’s television show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
NBA
Memphis’ Morant out with back spasms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant didn’t travel for the team’s Sunday game at Minnesota due to back spasms.
The Grizzlies said Saturday in a release that Morant’s status is considered “week-to-week.”
Morant first experienced the back spasms Monday in a 126-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He aggravated the back spasms Friday in a 103-94 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Morant, the No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State, is averaging 18.6 points to lead all rookies.
soccer
Euro 2020 draw upsets coach of German team
BUCHAREST, Romania — After seeing Germany drawn at Euro 2020 with France and Portugal, Oliver Bierhoff was frustrated and fearful about his country’s prospects.
“Another nightmare,” the Germany team general manager said on Saturday. “It is the worst possibility we could catch.”
The memories are still raw of Germany’s humiliation at the 2018 World Cup where the title defense ended in the group stage.
Germany opens against World Cup holder France on June 16 before taking on European champion Portugal four days later.
tennis
Court will still be honored at Open
Tennis Australia has confirmed it plans to honor Margaret Court’s 50th anniversary of her 1970 Grand Slam during January’s Australian Open, but stressed her controversial anti-gay views “do not align with our values of equality, diversity and inclusion.”
Now a Christian pastor in Western Australia state, the 77-year-old Court caused controversy in 2017 by saying the devil was to blame for young people questioning their sexuality and wrote a public letter urging Australians to vote against same-sex marriage.
