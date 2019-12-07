NASSAU, Bahamas — Winless in more than two years, Henrik Stenson found himself in the middle of a wild chase to the finish Saturday with Tiger Woods and other elites. Five players had a chance to win in the final hour. Four had at least a share of the lead at one point. One swing changed everything. Stenson drilled a 5-wood from 259 yards to within inches of the hole for a tap-in eagle on the par-5 15th, going from a one-shot deficit to a one-shot lead. Three pars gave him a 6-under 66 and a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm (66) in the Hero World Challenge. Woods (69) finished fourth.
Rozner, Hill, Detry tied for Mauritius lead
BEL-OMBRE, Mauritius — Antoine Rozner of France shot a 6-under 66 Saturday to create a three-way tie for the lead after the third round of the Mauritius Open.
Rozner is level with second-round leader Calum Hill of Scotland and Thomas Detry of Belgium on 16-under 200.
Jones extends lead in Australian Open
SYDNEY — Matt Jones coped best with difficult afternoon conditions Saturday at the Australian Open for a 3-under 68 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.
Jones led by one stroke after the second round. American Cameron Tringale was in second after a 69.
BOXING
Joshua beats Ruiz on points, reclaims titles
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles Sunday by producing a disciplined and smart display to beat an out-of-shape Andy Ruiz Jr. on points in their rematch in the first title fight to be staged in the Middle East.
Joshua won a unanimous verdict after an unspectacular fight, with two judges giving it to the Briton 119-110 and the other 119-109. Neither boxer was sent to the canvas.
NFL
Jets rule out Bell vs. Dolphins with illness
NEW YORK — Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has been ruled out for New York’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of an illness.
Bell practiced fully on Wednesday, but then sat out Thursday and Friday. He was listed Friday as questionable for the game after being sent home to rest.
Lions fined for injury report violation
NEW YORK — The Lions have been fined $75,000 for violating the NFL’s injury report policy before quarterback Matthew Stafford missed a Nov. 10 game at Chicago. The league confirmed the fine Saturday, saying the team failed to properly update Stafford’s status. Coach Matt Patricia was also fined $25,000 and general manager Bob Quinn $10,000.
Patriots re-sign K Folk
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have re-signed kicker Nick Folk a week after releasing him following an emergency appendectomy.
Kai Forbath was signed to replace him but was released Monday after missing an extra point in a loss to Houston.
NBA
Mavs 130, Pelicans 84
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 28 points in 26 minutes, leading Dallas over New Orleans 130-84 on Saturday.
J.J. Redick (Cave Spring) led the Pelicans with 15 points.
wnba
Lynx give coach, GM Reeve extension
MINNEAPOLIS — Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve has signed a multiyear contract extension.
Reeve has guided the Lynx to four WNBA championships in 10 seasons. Minnesota went 18-16 last season .
MLB
Royals sign Rosenthal to minor league deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals signed former All-Star reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a $2 million minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training and up to $2.25 million in bonuses if he makes the major league roster.
FIGURE SKATING
Chen wins 3rd straight Grand Prix Finals
TURIN, Italy — American figure skater Nathan Chen won the Grand Prix Finals for the third season in a row Saturday, beating Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu by a dominant 44-point margin.
In the women’s competition, Alena Kostornaia won as Russia swept the podium.
WOMEN’S SKIING
Shiffrin takes 2nd in Lake Louise downhill
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Known as a tech specialist, Mikaela Shiffrin secured her fourth career World Cup podium finish in the downhill.
The American three-time overall World Cup champion finished second on Saturday, 0.13 seconds behind Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria.
