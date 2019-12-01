KILLINGTON, Vt. — Mikaela Shiffrin’s winning margins in World Cup slaloms just get more remarkable. One weekend after finishing 1.78 seconds ahead of her opponents in Finland, Shiffrin was a massive 2.29 seconds clear of her biggest rival, Petra Vlhova, in the United States on Sunday. Shiffrin’s success for a fourth straight year at Killington was the 62nd World Cup win of her career, which tied her for second on the all-time women’s list. The time gap was almost unthinkable for any other modern racer to set but was short of Shiffrin’s record World Cup slalom margin. She won by 3.07 seconds four years ago.
Mayer beats Paris in World Cup super-G
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Olympic champion Matthias Mayer ended Dominik Paris’ victory streak to win the first World Cup super-G of the Alpine ski season on Sunday.
Mayer raced down the sun-bathed Canadian course 0.40 seconds faster than Paris, who won the previous three super-G races last season, including taking gold at the world championships.
Thomas Dressen followed his downhill win over Paris earlier in the weekend with a 10th place Sunday to complete his first race meeting after a one-year injury absence.
auto racing
Hamilton dominates Abu Dhabi GP race
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — World champion Lewis Hamilton’s 11th victory of another dominant season proved so easy that the driver who finished way back in second place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix joked that he should have eased up a bit.
Hamilton’s 84th career win saw him finishing around 17 seconds clear of Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver had started from second place behind Hamilton.
After Hamilton pulled clear from pole, he was five seconds ahead within 10 laps and Verstappen never got remotely close to catching up.
Report says champion considering new ride
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton appeared to open the door for a possible future move to Ferrari when he refused to deny meeting with its chairman John Elkann.
Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Saturday that the Mercedes driver has met Elkann twice this year, and that they discussed Hamilton potentially replacing Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari from 2021 onward.
Both four-time champion Vettel and Hamilton have yet to renew contracts expiring at the end of 2020.
Golf
Larrazábal gets win as European play begins
MALELANE, South Africa — Pablo Larrazábal won the European Tour’s season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship after losing a three-shot overnight lead and then making three birdies on his last four holes for a 3-over 75 and a one-stroke victory Sunday.
The final birdie was on the par-5 18th to finish at 8-under 280, one shot ahead of Sweden’s Joel Sjöholm, who shot 69.
horse racing
Controversial trainer loses another horse
DEL MAR, Calif. — A 3-year-old gelding that suffered a breakdown in a workout at Del Mar has been euthanized, the fifth horse to die during the fall meet that ends Sunday.
Trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer, Koa was euthanized on Saturday. He had three wins in 10 career starts and earnings of $95,860 for owner Michael Stinson, according to Equibase. Koa finished second in his last start on Nov. 14 at Del Mar.
Hollendorfer was the trainer with the most deaths (four) among 37 since last December at Santa Anita. The Stronach Group, owners of Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, banned Hollendorfer from its racetracks, while Del Mar lost a court decision in July when it tried to prevent him from entering races during its summer meet.
sports statistics
Pioneer of analytic era Siwoff dies at 99
NEW YORK — Seymour Siwoff, the statistics maven who turned the Elias Sports Bureau into the place to go for exact information on teams and athletes for more than a half-century, died Friday. He was 99.
Elias was started in 1913 and became the official statistician of baseball’s National League in 1919.
Siwoff started as an accountant in 1938 and purchased the company in 1952 from the Elias brothers’ widows.
Siwoff pioneered statistical compilations and breakdowns as a forerunner to the 21st century analytic era in baseball.
In addition to Major League Baseball, Elias provides statistical support to the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Soccer and many broadcast networks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.