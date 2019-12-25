A green jacket. A heart-melting embrace. A stirring return to the top of golf by one of the sport’s all-time greats. In choosing Tiger Woods’ victory at the Masters as The Associated Press sports story of the year, voters went with the uplifting escape of a great comeback over options that were as much about sports as the issues that enveloped them in 2019: politics, money and the growing push for equal pay and equal rights for women. The balloters, a mix of AP member sports editors and AP beat writers, elevated Woods’ rousing victory at Augusta National over the runner-up entry: the U.S. women’s soccer team’s victory at the World Cup. That monthlong competition was punctuated by star Megan Rapinoe’s push for pay equality for the women’s team and an ongoing war of words with President Donald Trump. Rapinoe’s efforts to use sports as a platform to discuss bigger issues was hardly a one-off in 2019. Of the top 12 stories in the balloting, only three — titles won by the Toronto Raptors, Washington Nationals and University of Virginia basketball team — stuck mainly to what happened between the lines.
ESPN college reporter Aschoff dies at 34
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports, has died. He was 34.
The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday after a brief illness.
Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. During the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was both a television and radio sideline reporter during games.
COLLEGE HOOPS
Georgia Tech 70, Hawaii 53
HONOLULU — Michael Devoe scored 18 points and Moses Wright added 16 to help Georgia Tech rally past Hawaii for third place in the Diamond Head Classic Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets (6-6) shot 50% and used a 21-2 run to erase a nine-point, second-half deficit and hand the Rainbow Warriors (8-5) their second straight loss.
Drew Buggs had nine points for Hawaii.
nba
Nuggets extend coach Malone’s contract
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have signed coach Michael Malone to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
Malone has steadily helped build the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender since taking over in 2015-16. Denver advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season.
Malone guided the Nuggets to 33 wins in his first season at the helm. They jumped to 40 wins, then 46 and 54 last season, including the league’s best home record. He has a 194-163 record with Denver. That puts him fourth in franchise history in wins among head coaches.
BASEBALL
Mets sign reliever Betances to 1-year deal
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Dellin Betances on a one-year contract with a player option for 2021.
The Mets announced the deal with the four-time All Star on Tuesday. Betances is guaranteed $10.5 million under the contract.
GYMNASTICS
AG: Probe of MSU over Nassar still ongoing
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s attorney general on Wednesday said her communications director’s statement announcing the suspension of a nearly two-year criminal investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of complaints against serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar was “inadvertently misleading.”
Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement that the investigation is ongoing.
The probe, which began under Nessel’s predecessor, has resulted in charges against three former school officials. One was convicted. Two others, including former president Lou Anna Simon, were ordered to trial. Their cases will continue to be prosecuted.
SOCCER
Barcelona, Real Madrid top Spanish league
BARCELONA, Spain — Even though Barcelona and Real Madrid have yet to dominate like in past seasons, the two heavyweights are at the top of the Spanish league for the winter break.
Lionel Messi’s Barcelona will head into 2020 with a two-point advantage over second-place Madrid after completing 18 of 38 rounds.
