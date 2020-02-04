Ballot without Jeter remains anonymous
NEW YORK — The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 315 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain.
Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21.
Phillies to retire Halladay’s No. 34
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay’s No. 34 this season.
The Phillies will pay tribute to Halladay on May 29, 2020, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins. It was the 20th perfect game in MLB history.
Halladay was 40 when he was killed in a plane crash in November 2017.
Diamondbacks sign 4 to minors contracts
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed four players to minor league contracts Monday, including outfielder Jon Jay and pitcher Edwin Jackson.
The other two were catcher John Hicks and outfielder Trayce Thompson. All four have experience in the majors and were invited to big league camp this month.
NBA
Knicks fire president before trade deadline
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks made a big move before the trade deadline — getting rid of the guy who would have made their deals.
They fired President Steve Mills on Tuesday, shaking up the front office at a most unusual time.
General manager Scott Perry will take over basketball operations, with the team announcing that it would begin an immediate search for a new president just two days before the trade deadline.
college sports
Vanderbilt AD resigns after year on job
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Malcolm Turner has resigned as Vanderbilt athletic director after one year on the job.
Candice Storey Lee has been named as the interim athletic director effectively immediately. She is the SEC’s first female AD and the first black woman to hold the job.
Vanderbilt announced Tuesday the school had accepted Turner’s resignation. Turner was president of the NBA G League when hired in December 2018 to replace David Williams. He started Feb. 1, 2019.
soccer
U.S. women’s team defeats Costa Rica
HOUSTON — Christen Press and Samantha Mewis each scored a pair of goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 6-0 on Monday night to top its group in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.
The World Cup-winning team extended its unbeaten streak to 26 games. The Americans ended the group stage with three shutouts.
Both teams had already earned a spot in the semifinals later this week in Carson, California.
Asian league delays games with China
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Asian Champions League games involving Chinese clubs were postponed Tuesday because of the spread of coronavirus in the country.
The Asian Football Confederation announced the changes after hosting an emergency meeting of six national soccer bodies affected by the games involving four teams from China: Beijing, Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Shenhua.
auto racing
Bourdais, Kellett to pilot Foyt’s No. 14
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AJ Foyt Racing has completed its IndyCar lineup and will use Sebastien Bourdais and rookie Dalton Kellett in its flagship No. 14 car.
Four-time series champion Bourdais will drive the Chevrolet-powered entry in the season-opener at St. Petersburg, Barber, Long Beach and Portland.
Kellett, a Canadian rookie, will drive a third Foyt entry in the Indianapolis 500. He will drive the No. 14 at the remaining eight street and road courses on the circuit.
