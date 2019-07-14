Frittelli claims 1st PGA Tour victory
SILVIS, Illinois — Dylan Frittelli won the John Deere Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory over Russell Henley.
The South African earned a spot next week in the British Open, finishing at 21-under 263 after the bogey-free final round at TPC Deere Run. He opened with rounds of 66, 68 and 65 to begin the day two strokes back.
Sei Young Kim wins Marathon Classic
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a mid-round burst and shooting a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson.
Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. The 26-year-old South Korean player has nine tour titles.
Wiesberger tops Hebert in playoff
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Bernd Wiesberger beat Benjamin Hebert on the third playoff hole at the Scottish Open on Sunday for his sixth European Tour title.
Hebert shot 62 to set the clubhouse target on 22 under, but overnight leader Wiesberger (69) recovered from a slow start to reclaim top spot with his fourth birdie of the day on the 16th, only to bogey the 17th and then hole from five feet on the last to force a playoff.
Soccer
U.S. women’s soccer to get $529,000 donation
NEW YORK — Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members’ fight for equal pay.
The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 — $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month — to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to “be on the right side of history.”
Griezmann thankful for another chance
BARCELONA, Spain — One year after publicly rejecting an offer to join Barcelona, France forward Antoine Griezmann put on his new blue-and-burgundy shirt and thanked the Spanish champions for giving him a second opportunity.
Griezmann signed his five-year contract with Barcelona on Sunday to complete his move from rival Spanish club Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona announced it had paid $134 million to free Griezmann from his Atletico contract on Friday.
SPORTS MEDIA
ESPN hires ex-QB Leaf
Ryan Leaf has been hired by ESPN to be a college football analyst, another step in the remarkable comeback of the former Washington State star who has battled drug addiction and served time in prison.
Leaf will be paired with play-by-play announcer Clay Matvick and will mostly call games on ESPN2 and ESPNU. The former No. 2 overall NFL draft pick for the Chargers in 1998 worked for the Pac-12 Network last season .
cricket
England wins title over New Zealand
LONDON — England won the Cricket World Cup for the first time in extraordinary circumstances on Sunday, beating New Zealand by a tiebreaker of boundaries scored after the final was tied after regulation play and again following the first Super Over in the tournament’s 44-year history.
Both teams scored 241 after the regulation 50 overs per side, with England hitting 14 off the last over to tie New Zealand’s 241-8.
boxing
Stevenson KOs Guevara in homecoming fight
NEWARK, N.J. — Shakur Stevenson
delivered with a big KO — and a promise of big fights at home to come.
Stevenson stamped his homecoming fight with a third-round knockout of Alberto Guevara on Saturday night, keeping the New Jersey fighter and 2016 Olympic silver medalist undefeated and in line for a featherweight title fight.