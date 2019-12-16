Brewers, Lindblom finalize 3-year deal
MILWAUKEE — Josh Lindblom’s journey to the Brewers included a detour or two through South Korea.
“I haven’t taken the most direct route to sitting here,” Lindblom said Monday after the Brewers finalized a three-year contract for $9,125,000.
A 32-year-old right-hander, Lindbloom signed with South Korea’s Lotte Giants ahead of the 2015 season, returned to the major leagues with Pittsburgh and had four relief outings in 2017, then signed with South Korea’s Doosan Bears.
Lindblom (35-7, 2.68 ERA in two seasons) earned consecutive Choi Dong-Won Awards, South Korea’s equivalent of a Cy Young, and this year’s league Most Valuable Player.
NHL
Coyotes acquire Hall in trade with Devils
The Arizona Coyotes acquired standout winger Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils on Monday for three prospects and two draft picks. The Coyotes will try to end their seven-year playoff drought by adding the 2018 NHL MVP who has made the postseason just once in his first nine seasons.
Hall goes to Arizona along with Blake Speer in exchange for forward prospects Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, defensive prospect Kevin Bahl, a 2020 first-round pick and a conditional third-rounder in 2021.
Hall, 28, has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season. He put up 93 points in 76 games during his MVP season.
Blue Jackets 3, Caps 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oliver Bjorkstrand contributed a pair of goals and Joonas Korpisalo notched his third career shutout as Columbus shut out Washington on Monday night for its second win in a week over the league-best Capitals.
Korpisalo, who stopped 30 shots, is undefeated in three career games against the Capitals. Braden Holtby stopped 18 shots for Washington, which lost for just the second time in its last 10 games .
NBA
Wizards 133, Pistons 119
DETROIT — Bradley Beal scored 15 of his 35 points in the first quarter, and Washington took control with some torrid shooting before holding on to beat Detroit on Monday.
The Pistons were without injured stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, and Washington shot 17 of 21 (81%) from the field in the first quarter.
Isaiah Thomas returned from a calf injury and scored 23 points for Washington, and Davis Bertans added 17.
Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris each scored 22 points for Detroit.
SOCCER
Madrid vs. Man City in Champions League
NYON, Switzerland — Manchester City’s reward for winning its Champions League group was a guaranteed last 16 pairing with a team that only finished runner-up. It got Real Madrid.
The record 13-time champions will host the first leg on Feb. 26 against the ambitious Premier League title holders, who are trying to win the European Cup for the first time.
Liverpool was sent back to the Spanish stadium where it won the title last season. The first leg against Atletico Madrid will be at the Metropolitano Stadium on Feb. 18.
Spanish league leader Barcelona will face Napoli , and Chelsea will face Bayern Munich in a rematch of the 2012 final. In other matchups,
Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel was paired with his former club, Borussia Dortmund; Lyon will take on Juventus; Tottenham will play Leipzig; and Atalanta will meet Valencia.
MOTOR SPORTS
Safety pioneer Simpson dies at 79
Bill Simpson, a pioneer in motor sports safety credited with creating equipment that saved too many drivers to count from death or serious injury, died Monday from complications of a stroke suffered three days earlier. He was 79.
The Motorsports Hall of Fame, which inducted Simpson in 2003 , announced his death.
“The safety equipment that bears his name saved me plenty of times,” three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart said.
