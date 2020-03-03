SOCCER
Liverpool falls again in loss to Chelsea
LONDON — Liverpool was eliminated from the FA Cup on Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Chelsea as a run of poor results continued for Jürgen Klopp’s team.
In two weeks, Liverpool has gone from looking near unbeatable in all competitions to losing three of its last four games, with Chelsea extending Liverpool’s 14-year wait for an FA Cup title.
Juventus-Milan Cup semifinal postponed
MILAN — The Italian Cup semifinal between Juventus and AC Milan scheduled for Wednesday in Turin has been postponed indefinitely as part of measures to stop the spread of the virus outbreak in Italy.
Serie A made the announcement late Tuesday — less than 24 hours before the second-leg match was scheduled to kick off.
The first leg ended 1-1.
OLYMPICS
Surfers’ support seals Tahiti for 2024
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on the other side of the world in Tahiti.
The International Olympic Committee signed off Tuesday on Paris organizers’ wish to send surfing competitions more than 9,000 miles away to the Pacific island instead of using France’s Atlantic coast.
Flame-lighting in Greece to proceed
ATHENS, Greece — Next week’s flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday.
The Greek Olympic committee said it is working closely with national health authorities and will hold meetings to re-evaluate the situation every two days. Greece has recorded seven cases of the virus.
College Football
Nevada’s Norvell gets new 5-year contract
RENO, Nev. — Nevada coach Jay Norvell has a received a new five-year contract that runs through the 2024 season, the school said Tuesday.
Norvell, who is 18-20 overall in three seasons, is coming off back-to-back winning seasons and consecutive bowl appearances after going 3-9 in his first year at Nevada in 2017.
2 more Kansas State players arrested
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Two more Kansas State players are in legal trouble after being arrested.
Safety Wayne Jones, 19, and linebacker Daniel Green, 21, were arrested together Monday night on a charge of marijuana possession, Riley County police said. Green was also charged with driving while suspended, WIBW reported.
The players each were released after posting $1,000 bond.
Coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday he was “extremely disappointed in the poor choices made recently by some of our student-athletes.”
NFL
Broncos to acquire Jaguars’ A.J. Bouye
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be processed and the teams cannot comment on it until the NFL’s new league year begins March 18.
HORSE RACING
Longtime jockey dies after fall from horse
TUCSON, Ariz. — Longtime jockey Richard Gamez died Sunday after falling from his horse and getting trampled by another horse during a race in Tucson.
Gamez was leading in the fifth race at Rillito Park Racetrack when his horse stumbled and he was thrown from the saddle, according to the Rillito Park Foundation.
Gamez, 66, was trampled by at least one trailing horse and taken to Banner University Medical Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
