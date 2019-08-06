NBA
Steve Nash adds NBA coverage to TNT role
Steve Nash will take on an expanded role in his second year with Turner Sports, contributing to NBA coverage.
The network announced Tuesday that Nash is returning to B/R Football’s UEFA Champions League broadcasts on TNT and B/R Live. He’ll also be a contributor to TNT’s NBA coverage when the upcoming season begins in October.
The two-time NBA MVP will offer features and player profiles during coverage on Tuesdays in January.
Haslem returning to Heat for 17th season
Udonis Haslem, who was considering retirement, announced Tuesday that he is returning for a 17th season. The 39-year-old has spent his entire NBA career with the Miami Heat, and should become just the sixth player in league history to play such a long career with only one franchise.
It’s a veteran’s minimum contract, worth just under $2.6 million this season. Haslem made the announcement on Instagram, saying “to be continued.”
Soccer
Chelsea apologies for “child abuser” coach
LONDON — English Premier League club Chelsea has apologized for the “terrible past experiences” of some former youth players after an investigation into child sexual abuse.
Barrister Charles Geekie found that Eddie Heath, who coached Chelsea’s youth teams from 1968-1979, was a “dangerous and prolific child abuser. His conduct was beyond reprehensible.”
Geekie said the abuse by Heath, who died in 1983, “was able to occur unchallenged.”
Former Crewe manager Dario Gradi, who was suspended by the Football Association in 2016 amid separate investigations, was criticized by Geekie for failing to stop Heath when working at Chelsea in the early 1970s.
Cavaliers, Hokies ranked in Top 25 polls
The men’s and women’s soccer teams at both Virginia and Virginia Tech made the Top 25 preseason coaches polls Tuesday.
On the men’s side, UVa is ranked No. 12 and Virginia Tech is No. 16. Both teams reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament last year.
Defending NCAA champ Maryland tops the men’s poll. Seven ACC men’s teams are ranked, as is No. 17 James Madison.
On the women’s side, UVa is No. 9 and Virginia Tech is No. 25. Both teams made the Sweet 16 last year.
Defending NCAA champ Florida State tops the women’s poll. Seven ACC women’s teams are ranked.
Cross country
SVU hires Chandler as cross country coach
Southern Virginia announced the hiring of Kyle Chandler as the director of track and field and cross country, as well as the head men’s and women’s cross country coach.
Chandler spent the past 10 years as the head cross country coach at NCAA Division I member Arkansas State, where he was also an assistant track and field coach. He was the named the Sun Belt women’s cross country coach of the year in 2013, when he led Arkansas State to the league title.
Clint May, who had been the SVU cross country coach, has left to become the head cross country coach at Division I member Montana. May has returned to the state where he used to be a high school coach.
running
4 defending champs to run NYC marathon
NEW YORK — All four defending champions are returning for the New York City Marathon.
Mary Keitany, Lelisa Desisa, Manuela Schar and Daniel Romanchuk will compete in the marathon on Nov. 3. The New York Road Runners also announced Tuesday that U.S. Olympians Des Linden and Jared Ward will highlight the American field.
Kenya’s Keitany will go for her fifth career title in New York. Last year, she recorded the second-fastest time through the five boroughs, finishing in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 48 seconds.