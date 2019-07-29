COLLEGE FOOTBALL
RB Feaster leaves Clemson for state rival
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Running back Tavien Feaster is switching sides in the state’s biggest rivalry, leaving Clemson to join South Carolina for his final college season.
Feaster posted a picture on Instagram in a Gamecocks jersey, sitting in front a locker with his name on it. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior was part of Clemson’s national championship teams in 2016 and last year. He rushed for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons.
Alabama, Wisconsin announce series
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama and Wisconsin will meet in 2024 and 2025 in a home-and-home series.
The schools announced Monday the teams will play in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 14, 2024. They’ll meet in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 13, 2025.
soccer
U.S. Soccer: Women paid more than men
U.S. Soccer says the players on the World Cup champion women’s national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018.
According to a letter released Monday by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, the federation has paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. Those figures do not include the benefits received only by the women, like health care.
NHL
Lightning give goalie 8-year, $76M extension
TAMPA, Fla. — Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The team announced the deal — worth an average of $9.5 million per season — with the 25-year-old Vezina Trophy winner on Monday. The two-time All-Star appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-10-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage as Tampa Bay matched the NHL single-season record with 62 wins.
Meruelo gets majority ownership of Coyotes
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alex Meruelo has completed his purchase of the controlling interest in the Coyotes.
The team announced Monday that Meruelo finished the deal with Andrew Barroway to become Arizona’s majority owner. Meruelo becomes the only Hispanic controlling owner of an NHL team.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Ex-Rutgers F pleads guilty to charges
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A former Rutgers University basketball player has pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from domestic violence at his dorm.
Issa Thiam pleaded guilty Monday to a weapons count and making terroristic threats as part of a deal with prosecutors in Middlesex County, New Jersey. He will now enter a three-year pretrial intervention program, and the charges will be dismissed if he successfully completes it.
WNBA
Aces-Mystics to finish game halted by quake
LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics’ game that was suspended by an earthquake will be finished on Aug. 5 at T-Mobile Arena, the WNBA announced Monday.
TENNIS
Nadal, Barty top seeds in Rogers Cup
MONTREAL — Rafael Nadal is the top seed for the upcoming men’s Rogers Cup in Montreal, while Ash Barty is the top seed for the women’s event in Toronto.
Nadal is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 2 and will be only member of the men’s Big Three to play in Toronto.
ESPORTS
16-year-old Fortnite world champ wins $3M
NEW YORK — Kyle Giersdorf, 16, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. The competition took place Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
That payout is more than Tiger Woods made for winning the 2019 Masters .