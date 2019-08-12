Kuznetsova in U.S. Open, Cibulkova out
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has moved into the main draw of the U.S. Open after Dominika Cibulkova withdrew because of an injured left foot.
Mackenzie McDonald also has pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament. He will be replaced in the field by Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
basketball
NCAA amends agent’s degree requirement
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has backtracked on new certification standards and will no longer require a bachelor’s degree for a sports agent to represent Division I men’s basketball players who declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility.
Lowry out of WCup
Kyle Lowry of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors has withdrawn from the pool of candidates USA Basketball is considering to take to the FIBA World Cup later this month.
Lowry said his surgically repaired thumb isn’t ready .
boxing
Saudis no concern for Joshua’s promoter
LONDON — Putting profits ahead of politics, the promoter of heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua is dismissing concerns over the decision to contest a title fight in Saudi Arabia.
Amnesty International contends Joshua will be part of “sportswashing” — the Saudi government being given a chance to cleanse its image — with the heavyweight title rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. in December .
soccer
Markgraf hired as GM for U.S. women’s team
Former defender Kate Markgraf has been named general manager of the U.S. women’s national team, U.S. Soccer announced Monday.
She will oversee the search for a coach to replace Jill Ellis.
Real Salt Lake fires coach Petke
SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake has fired head coach Mike Petke, after he was suspended without pay by the club and given a suspension and fine by MLS for using offensive language and repeated confrontational misconduct toward match officials.
golf
Pettersen handed Solheim Cup wild card
GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Norway’s Suzann Pettersen was given a Solheim Cup wild card Monday despite having played just two tournaments since November 2017.
auto racing
Red Bull demotes Gasly
MILTON KEYNES, England — Red Bull Racing demoted Pierre Gasly after just 12 races of the Formula One season and promoted Alexander Albon to race with Max Verstappen.
diving
Ex-Ohio State coach gets 4 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Ohio State club coach accused of abusing that role and having sex with a diver was sentenced Monday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery. Estee Pryor has said William Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16.
volleyball
Missouri State coach resigns amid probe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State coach Melissa Stokes has resigned after an investigation launched by the university found apparent NCAA violations.
hockey
Panthers to retire Luongo’s number
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers announced Monday that they will send Roberto Luongo’s No. 1 jersey to the rafters on March 7. Fittingly, the opponent will be the Montreal Canadiens — the hometown team for their now-retired goaltender.
sports media
BlackRock buys stake in Sports Illustrated
NEW YORK — BlackRock is taking a sizeable stake in the parent of Sports Illustrated and the retail chains Nine West and Aeropostale, becoming the company’s largest shareholder.