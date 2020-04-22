Harvin plans comeback after 4-year break
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game.
The former Florida star and first-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2009 expects to get invited to a training camp and show he still has what it takes to be an elite playmaker.
“It’s destiny,” Harvin, who turns 32 next month, said Wednesday. “There’s always been something to stop me coming back. But things started slowly leading back to football and the desire started coming back.”
The biggest step came after hip surgery last August in Gainesville. Doctors found a blockage he said may have been there since high school.
Saints cancel offseason program
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have canceled their offseason program because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and informed players they will not be required to report to club headquarters until training camp.
Ex-Michigan TE says doctor abused him
ANN ARBOR, Mich — The first former University of Michigan football player to publicly say that a team doctor abused him believes he would have sought medical help sooner for what has become stage 4 prostate cancer if he hadn’t been victimized.
Chuck Christian, a 60-year-old artist in suburban Boston, said Wednesday that the late Dr. Robert Anderson gave him unnecessary rectal exams before he played for the Wolverines during the 1977-80 seasons. Christian is one of hundreds of Michigan graduates who allege that Anderson molested them.
men’s basketball
Ga. Tech lands pair of transfer players
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has landed a pair of transfers, including a post player who spent his freshman season at rival Georgia.
The Yellow Jackets on Tuesday announced the signing of 6-foot-11 forward Rodney Howard and 6-3 guard Kyle Sturdivant, who previously revealed their plans to transfer. Both played high school ball in metro Atlanta.
Howard got into 24 games with two starts for Georgia. Sturdivant spent his freshman season at Southern Cal, where he played in 21 games.
ETSU signs K-State transfer Sloan
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn — East Tennessee State has signed guard David Sloan as a transfer from Kansas State.
Coach Steve Forbes on Wednesday announced the addition to the team that won the Southern Conference Tournament title and went 30-4 this season.
The 6-foot Sloan spent his junior season with Kansas State, where he started nine of 32 games. The native of Louisville, Kentucky, averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists.
GOLF
Berning, winner of 3 U.S. Opens, into HOF
Susie Maxwell Berning captured three U.S. Women’s Open titles among her four majors and 11 LPGA Tour victories, all while raising two daughters.
The next stop: World Golf Hall of Fame. Her election was announced Wednesday. Maxwell Berning joins a 2021 induction class that includes Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem.
TENNIS
Federer calls for merger of pro tours
Roger Federer used a string of tweets Wednesday to call for the merger of the governing bodies for the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours, sparking a conversation among players and fans.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s comments drew plenty of support, including from rival Rafael Nadal and 12-time major singles champion Billie Jean King, who founded the WTA and has long said men and women should share one tour.
AUTO RACING
F1 open to renegotiating fees
MADRID — Formula One organizers are open to renegotiating hosting fees for races that may take place without fans this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the general manager of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.