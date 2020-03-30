basketball
ESPN to air memorable NBA Finals games
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN will air NBA doubleheaders on Wednesday nights during April showcasing key NBA Finals games.
The doubleheaders begin this Wednesday with two games from the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, where the Cavaliers became the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title.
The final two games from Miami’s 2013 title run will air April 8. The rest of the month will feature the clinching games from the Lakers’ titles in 2009 and ’10, Boston’s 2008 championship run and the final games for Shaquille O’Neal with the Lakers and LeBron James with the Heat.
Michigan forward applying for NBA draft
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is applying for early entry into the NBA draft.
The school said Livers is not hiring an agent and would work with the Michigan coaching staff during the evaluation and pre-draft processes.
Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan. He led the Wolverines in scoring this season at 12.9 points per game.
Mississippi State’s Perry enters draft
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry has entered the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore was selected as The Associated Press Co-Southeastern Conference player of the year after ranking in the top 10 of several conference categories.
MSU player accused of sexual assault
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a Michigan State basketball player is asking the Michigan attorney general’s office to investigate, according to a published report.
ESPN, citing a police report and emails obtained through a public records request, reported that Michigan State University police told prosecutors they had probable cause that sophomore guard Brock Washington raped the woman on Jan. 19 while she was too intoxicated to consent. Police referred the case to county prosecutors, who declined to file charges this month.
An MSU police spokesman told ESPN on Monday that the attorney general’s office requested the case file and the department was cooperating.
Terps’ twins to transfer to Rhode Island
Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, the twin freshman forwards who left Maryland basketball in December, committed to Rhode Island, both players announced Monday.
Makhi had started five games and averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing. Makhel averaged 6.8 minutes a game.
soccer
Brazil soccer exec gets early prison release
NEW YORK — The former head of Brazilian soccer was granted compassionate release from a U.S. federal prison on Monday amid the new coronavirus pandemic, his sentence cut short by about eight months.
José Maria Marin was sentenced to four years in prison in August 2018 for his participation in a scheme to accept bribes in exchange for the media and marketing rights to soccer tournaments.
U.S. District Court Judge Pamela Chen announced her decision one day after Marin’s lawyers filed a sealed emergency motion to reduce his sentence. Marin turns 88 on May 6.
wrestling
Iowa’s Lee wins Dan Hodge Trophy
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Lee of Iowa has been voted the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation.
Lee, who was 18-0 and won his first Big Ten championship, received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced Monday. The Hodge is considered the top honor in college wrestling.
boxing
Saunders’ license suspended over video
CARDIFF, Wales — British boxer Billy Joe Saunders had his boxing license suspended Monday after publishing a social media video in which he appeared to condone domestic violence amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The WBO super-middleweight champion filmed himself working out and offered men advice on how to hit their female partners during the lockdown.
Saunders, who is unbeaten in 29 fights, was close to agreeing to fight Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in Las Vegas before the pandemic.
