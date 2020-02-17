athletICS
Gymnast Biles wins 3rd Laureus award
BERLIN — Gymnastics star Simone Biles was named the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year for the third time on Monday, while Lionel Messi and Lewis Hamilton shared the men’s award.
Biles won five gold medals, including a record fifth all-around title, at the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart. That made her the most decorated gymnast ever at worlds with 25 medals.
The men’s award was shared for the first time, with Messi and Hamilton getting an equal share of the votes from fans worldwide.
Messi became the first soccer player to get the award after helping lead Barcelona to the Spanish league title, while Hamilton won his sixth Formula One championship.
Tokyo Marathon to reduce field over virus
TOKYO — Tokyo Marathon organizers drastically reduced the number of participants for this year’s race on Monday out of fear of the spread of the virus coming from China.
The general public is being barred from the race on March 1. It will now be limited to a few hundred elite participants, organizers said in a brief statement.
The Tokyo Marathon is the city’s annual race and not to be confused with the Olympic marathon that will take place during the 2020 Tokyo Games. Those races are to be held in the northern city of Sapporo.
soccer
Man United tops Chelsea on headers
LONDON — Manchester United threw open the race for the final Champions League qualification spots in the Premier League by beating fourth-place Chelsea 2-0 thanks to headers by Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire on Monday.
With 12 games remaining, seven points separate Chelsea and 11th-place Burnley, with the team finishing fifth also set to earn a place in next season’s Champions League following UEFA’s decision to punish Man City for serious breaches of financial regulations by handing the English champions a two-year European ban.
U.S. striker Weah tears hamstring in return
PARIS — American striker Tim Weah faces another spell on the sidelines after tearing his right hamstring when making his injury comeback for Lille after a six-month absence, the French club said Monday.
The 19-year-old Weah came on as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 loss to Marseille on Sunday for his first appearance since sustaining another hamstring injury in August, but had an immediate setback.
The club did not provide a timeline for Weah’s recovery, but the U.S. international said on Instagram that it was only a “small setback for a major comeback.”
Munich hero, ex-Man United star Gregg dies
LONDON — Harry Gregg, a former Manchester United goalkeeper called the “hero of Munich” for rescuing two teammates as well as a baby and her pregnant mother from the burning fuselage in the 1958 air disaster that killed 23 people, has died. He was 87.
Gregg died peacefully in a hospital, surrounded by family, The Harry Gregg Foundation said Monday.
A former Northern Ireland international, Gregg spent nine years with Manchester United after joining as the world’s most expensive goalkeeper in 1957. He played 247 times for the club, including in a victory in an FA Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday 13 days after the air crash in February 1958.
Neymar to return for PSG against Dortmund
DORTMUND, Germany — Neymar is set to return for Paris Saint-Germain against Borussia Dortmund as the French champion tries to end its three-year run of defeats in the Champions League’s last 16.
The Brazilian forward has missed four games with a rib injury, most recently the 4-4 league draw with Amiens on Saturday.
But coach Thomas Tuchel told a news conference on Monday that Neymar is fit again and will play, unless he has a setback in training.
“If we have Neymar on the field, we have the self-confidence,” Tuchel said through a translator. “It changes everything for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.