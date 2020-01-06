MLB

Maldonado to get $3.5M each season

HOUSTON — Catcher Martín Maldonado will have salaries of $3.5 million each season as part of his $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros.

The deal, announced Dec. 23, includes $50,000 bonuses for All-Star selection, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and League Championship Series MVP and $75,000 for World Series MVP. He would get $100,000 for league MVP, $75,000 for finishing second and $50,000 for third.

Calhoun could earn $23M over 3 seasons

PHOENIX — Outfielder Kole Calhoun can earn $23 million over three seasons as part of his $16 million, two-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Calhoun’s contract, announced Dec. 30, calls for salaries of $6 million this year and $8 million in 2021. The Diamondbacks have a $9 million option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout.

NBA

Cavs rookie Porter to miss at least 2 weeks

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. suffered only a sprained knee in a loss to Minnesota after it appeared he was much more seriously hurt.

Porter’s left knee buckled Sunday night when he tried to change directions while dribbling in the third quarter. He dropped to the floor in obvious pain and had to be helped to the locker room.

The Cavs said Monday an MRI confirmed the sprain, easing fears that he would miss much more time.

TRACK AND FIELD

Ferrum College to add track and field teams

Ferrum College announced it will add men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams in the 2020-21 school year.

These will be the first teams the college has added since the 2015-16 school year, and will increase Ferrum’s total to 27 sports.

Mark White, the coach of the Ferrum men’s and women’s cross-country teams, will be the track and field coach as well.

FIGURE SKATING

Skate America to return to Las Vegas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Skate America will return to Las Vegas in October after the first of six stops on the Grand Prix schedule was met with big crowds and rave reviews following its first visit to the sports and gaming mecca last year.

U.S. Figure Skating announced the decision Monday. Skate America is scheduled for Oct. 23-25.

SOCCER

Former Celtic manager hired as NYC coach

NEW YORK — Former Glasgow Celtic manager Ronny Deila was hired Monday as the fourth coach in six seasons for Major League Soccer’s New York City team.

Delia replaced Domènec Torrent, who left in November following the season-ending loss to Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Laura Harvey named U20 women’s coach

CHICAGO — Laura Harvey has been named head coach of the under-20 women’s national team heading into that level’s World Cup qualifying tournament.

Harvey has been a coach in the National Women’s Soccer League since its start in 2013. She was coach of the Utah Royals for the past two years after five with the Seattle Reign.

NEW JERSEY

Ex-Olympian pleads not guilty in shooting

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A former Olympic equestrian charged with shooting and wounding a woman at his training center last summer pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of attempted murder.

Michael Barisone did not speak at length during the hearing, which came about two weeks after he was indicted by a Morris County grand jury.

Barisone allegedly shot 39-year-old Lauren Kanarek twice in the chest and then tried to shoot her fiance, Robert Goodwin, but missed .

Load comments