BASKETBALL
Ex-Hokie earns top SEC preseason honor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kentucky is once again the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball title and Florida forward Kerry Blackshear is the preseason pick as player of the year.
Blackshear is a graduate transfer who helped lead Virginia Tech to back to back NCAA Tournament appearances. He averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 103 games for the Hokies.
The first-team All-SEC picks were Blackshear, Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Mississippi’s Breein Tyree and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry.
soccer
North, South Koreas play to 0-0 draw
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea and South Korea played to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday in an empty stadium in Pyongyang.
The World Cup qualifying match, the first competitive meeting between the two countries in North Korea, was not broadcast in South Korea.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino was in Pyongyang but South Korean fans and media were denied visas for the match at Kim Il Sung Stadium, which seats about 50,000 spectators.
South Korea, which has lost only once in 18 meetings with its neighbor, leads Group H with seven points from three games, ahead of North Korea on goal difference.
Swiss blank Ireland in European qualifying
GENEVA — Switzerland regained control of its European Championship qualifying destiny by beating outmanned Ireland 2-0 in the tight Group D on Tuesday.
Haris Seferovic gave the Swiss a deserved early lead with a low shot from just outside the area. With the last kick of the game, an own goal by Shane Duffy settled an often testy game on a ragged, rain-soaked Stade de Geneve pitch.
In a three-way fight for two qualifying places, Switzerland remains in third place, one point behind Ireland and Denmark. However, Switzerland and Denmark both have two games left to play next month — including against last-place minnow Gibraltar — while Ireland has only a must-win home clash with the Danes.
TENNIS
Murray advances at European Open
ANTWERP, Belgium — Andy Murray won a tour-level match in Europe for the first time in 16 months Tuesday as he beat Belgian wild card Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the European Open.
Gilles Simon also advanced, beating home favorite Steve Darcis 6-1, 6-2, while Jan-Lennard Struff needed just 44 minutes to race past Gregoire Barrere of France 6-2, 6-1.
Soonwoo Kwon rallied from a set down to upset 2016 winner Richard Gasquet 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Feliciano Lopez beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Tired Medvedev drops out of Kremlin Cup
MOSCOW — Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Kremlin Cup because of fatigue, two days after winning the Shanghai Masters.
In Tuesday’s matches, eighth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic won his first-round meeting with Russian Artem Dubrivnyy 6-1, 7-5.
The defending women’s champion, Daria Kasatkina, was eliminated in the first round by fifth-seeded Dayana Yastremska 6-1, 6-4.
sports club
Radford coaches to speak at meeting
Radford men’s basketball coach Mike Jones and women’s basketball coach Mike McGuire will be the featured speakers at the next Roanoke Valley Sports Club meeting on Monday, Oct. 21 at Salem Civic Center. Social hour begins at 5:45 p.m., with dinner served at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at roanokevalleysportsclub.com or for more information, call Joyce Montgomery at 540-354-6751 or Maggie Drewry at 540-353-1103.
