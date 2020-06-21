BASEBALL
All-Star SS Russell joins Korean club
SEOUL, South Korea — Former Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Addison Russell will look to rebuild his career abroad after he signed a one-year, $530,000 contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.
Russell, 26, was cut from the Cubs roster in December after the MLB club declined to offer a new contract, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent one year after he was suspended for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy.
Russell was banned for 40 games at the start of the 2019 season after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. When he returned to the Cubs in May of that year, Russell batted a career-low .237 with nine homers and 23 RBIs.
auto racing
F1 champ Hamilton sets up diversity group
LONDON — Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is to set up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport.
The Mercedes driver said the aim of the Hamilton Commission would be to make the sport “become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in.”
Writing in British newspaper The Sunday Times, Hamilton said it would be a research partnership dedicated to exploring how motorsport can be used as a vehicle to “engage more young people from Black backgrounds with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects and, ultimately, employ them on our teams or in other engineering sectors.”
Ex-champ Zanardi stable but at risk
ROME — Doctors treating Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi say he remains stable after a crash on his handbike but is at risk of unforeseen complications.
In a new medical update Sunday, the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena said the longer Zanardi’s vital signs remain stable, the better off he is. But the update warned that his neurological condition remained grave and that doctors cannot “exclude the possibility of adverse events.”
Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago, has been in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator since he crashed his handbike into a truck near the town of Pienza during a relay race Friday.
SOCCER
Pulisic sparks Chelsea to comeback win
BIRMINGHAM, England — Healthy enough to make his first appearance in nearly six months, Christian Pulisic sparked Chelsea to a comeback victory.
The 21-year-old American returned from an adductor muscle injury and scored the tying goal five minutes after entering in the second half. Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead two minutes later in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday that strengthened the Blues’ hold on fourth place in the Premier League.
Pulisic entered in the 55th minute for his first match since Jan. 1. He redirected the ball in off the crossbar from 3 yards to score his goal.
Russian club reports positive COVID-19 tests
MOSCOW — Dynamo Moscow said Sunday that three of its players had tested positive for the coronavirus as its game on the Russian soccer league’s restart weekend was postponed.
Sunday’s game was the second to be disrupted by the coronavirus since the Russian league restarted Friday after a three-month pause. League and federation officials said this development did not justify stopping the season.
horse racing
15th horse fatality at Santa Anita since Dec.
ARCADIA, Calif. — A horse injured after crossing the finish line of a race at Santa Anita was euthanized, making it the 15th fatality at the track since late December.
Strictly Biz, a 4-year-old colt, fractured his right knee while galloping past the finish of the sixth race Saturday. The attending veterinarian determined it was an unrecoverable injury.
Ridden by Jose Valdivia Jr., Strictly Biz finished sixth among eight horses in the $51,000 race on the turf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.