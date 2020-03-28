NBA
Jazz players, staff all cleared of coronavirus
After spending two weeks in isolation after novel coronavirus testing, all Utah Jazz players and staff, including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, the team announced Friday. Gobert and Mitchell previously tested positive for COVID-19.
Mitchell expressed joy upon receiving Friday’s news by posting a GIF of a child dancing to social media.
“On a more serious note,” Mitchell tweeted, “let’s continue to practice social distancing and remember... even though you may not have symptoms you still may be infected!! Let’s keep everyone in our prayers and stay safe.”
NFL
RB Gordon motivated after joining Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Melvin Gordon’s futile holdout last season holds many lessons for the sixth-year running back, including the realization that the former Chargers star still has plenty of doubters despite scoring 49 touchdowns in college and 47 more in the NFL.
“I’m coming in hungry, ready to work, with a chip on my shoulder,” Gordon said in a video from Florida posted on the Denver Broncos’ Twitter feed.
Asked Friday during a conference call about that motivation, Gordon, who signed a two-year, $16 million free agent contract with the Broncos, said, “It’s huge. I just felt like a lot of people doubt my talent as a back. During the holdout a lot of people just saying, ‘Oh, he’s an average back.’ ”
Gordon’s slow start upon his return did nothing to rebut his detractors even though he finished strong and ended the 2019 season with 908 total yards and nine TDs in a dozen games.
HORSE RACING
Tiz the Law races to Florida Derby victory
MIAMI — If there is a Kentucky Derby this year, Tiz the Law will have a shot to be there.
And if he runs the way he did in the Florida Derby, he could very easily be a contender.
Tiz the Law ran away in the stretch Saturday to easily win the Florida Derby, wrapping up a spot in the Kentucky Derby field based on the points standings that are used to determine who qualifies for the Run for the Roses. Tiz the Law’s win at Gulfstream Park was worth 100 points, far more than what will be needed for a chance to run at Churchill Downs if the rescheduled Kentucky Derby goes off as planned in early September.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson QB Lawrence restarts fundraiser
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry announced Saturday they’ve restarted their efforts to raise money for those affected by the new coronavirus.
The two had set up a GoFundMe page this week until told by Clemson compliance officials the site violated NCAA rules against using an athlete’s name, image and likeness for crowd funding. But the NCAA said Tuesday that Lawrence and other athletes could use such sites to raise money in this case.
soccer
Ronaldo, teammates forgo $100M in wages
ROME — Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates along with coach Maurizio Sarri agreed to forgo $100 million in wages on Saturday to help the club during the coronavirus crisis.
The club said the money amounted to four months worth of wages, a third of players’ salaries.
The first agreement of its kind in Serie A since play was halted three weeks ago means Ronaldo, the highest-paid player in the Italian league, will give up more than $11 million.
n MADRID — Athletes and musicians took part in an online global music festival organized by the Spanish league that raised more than $690,000 for the fight against the coronavirus on Saturday.
Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and tennis star Rafael Nadal were among those who participated in the charity event organized to raise funds for the purchase of medical supplies and to support fans confined to their homes.
