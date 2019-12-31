Baseball
Cook to speak at hall of fame banquet
Salem native Murray Cook, who has been the official field consultant for the Major League Baseball Commissioner’s Office for the last 25 years, will be the guest speaker for the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame induction banquet.
Cook, a 2006 inductee into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame, once served as the head groundskeeper for the Salem Pirates and the Salem Buccaneers. He has since managed MLB spring training complexes and Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex.
He was in charge of fields at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics. He also has constructed fields for special MLB games around the world. He now works for Brightview Sportsturf.
The hall of fame induction banquet will be held Jan. 30 at the Salem Civic Center.
Rail Yard Dawgs
Roanoke falls in OT on New Year’s Eve
Brett Johnson scored to tie the game with 2:54 left in the third period and Taylor McCloy posted the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Fayetteville Marksmen a 3-2 overtime win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of 4,224 at Berglund Center on Tuesday evening.
Roanoke took the lead in the first period when Austin Daae picked up a loose puck in the left circle and ripped a slap shot past Fayetteville goalie Blake Wojtala.
In the second, Josh Victor tied the game for the Marksmen.
Roanoke nearly won the game in overtime when Colton Wolter rang a shot off the goal post, but McCloy gave the visitors the win when he wristed home a shot past a screened Dill.
NHL
Stars, Predators to play at Cotton Bowl
DALLAS — Welcome to a Texas-sized NHL Winter Classic.
More than 84,000 fans are expected for the NHL’s 12th New Year’s Day game, this one at the Cotton Bowl between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators, where the boots belonging to the fair’s iconic 55-foot talking cowboy will be near the rink with an oversized, ranch-style entry arch.
It is expected to be the second-largest crowd ever for an NHL game.
Weekend rain and temperatures near 70 created quite a puddle at the Cotton Bowl, forcing crews to redo logos and lines.
It has cooled off since then and it could be near freezing overnight into New Year’s Day.
Conditions at game time were forecast to be cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s — about average for a January day in North Texas.
Wrestling
McFadden, Aiello 2nd at Midlands
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Virginia Tech’s David McFadden and Virginia’s Jay Aiello took second at the 57th annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championship, a prestigious tournament that concluded Monday night.
McFadden, ranked sixth nationally, went 4-1 at 165 pounds at the two-day tournament. He rallied to beat third-ranked Evan Wick of Wisconsin 6-5 in the semifinals with a takedown with less than 10 seconds left. Second-ranked Alex Marinelli of Iowa beat McFadden 5-3 in the final.
Aiello took second at 197. The 16th-ranked Aiello beat second-ranked Jacob Warner 9-7 in sudden-death overtime in the semifinals. Eighth-ranked Christian Brunner of Purdue beat Aiello 7-3 in the final.
UVa’s Louie Hayes took sixth at 133 pounds, while UVa’s Victor Marcelli was seventh at 174.
Ferrum 5th, W&L 6th at Citrus tourney
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Ferrum finished fifth and 24th-ranked Washington and Lee took sixth out of 14 teams at the two-day Citrus Wrestling Invitational, which concluded Monday.
Ferrum’s Mario Vasquez was second at 141 pounds.
W&L’s Rexx Hallyburton took third at 184 pounds, while W&L’s Shane Conners was third at 165.
