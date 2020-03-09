Bills agree to sign CB Josh Norman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Veteran cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
Norman is an eighth-year player who spent the past four seasons in Washington before being released last month.
4 Ohio State football assistants top $1M
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four assistant football coaches at Ohio State will be paid at least $1 million this year, according to salary figures released by the school Monday.
That will mark the first time four assistants on one staff have made seven figures, according to the USA Today database of coach’s salaries.
Indiana QB to transfer to Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is transferring to Northwestern.
Ramsey completed 67% of his passes for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in three seasons at Indiana.
Tennessee defensive back shot in leg
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee defensive back Brandon Davis is recovering after being shot in the leg in an incident being investigated by Knoxville police.
An incident report says someone alerted a Knoxville police officer at 12:32 a.m. Saturday that Davis had been shot. The 20-year-old sophomore from New Orleans had an apparent gunshot wound in his left upper leg.
baseball
Verlander unlikely to be ready for opener
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston ace Justin Verlander has a mild strain of a back muscle and said it would “probably take a miracle” for him to pitch on opening day at home against the Los Angeles Angels on March 26.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was hurt on his second-to-last pitch in Sunday’s exhibition game . There is not a timetable for his return.
Dodgers’ Kershaw to start 9th opening day
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clayton Kershaw will start the Los Angeles Dodgers’ opener against the visiting San Francisco Giants on March 26.
Kershaw will extend his franchise record for opening day starts to nine.
Rangers’ Calhoun has surgery for broken jaw
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was having surgery to repair his broken jaw Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball.
Rangers manager Chris Woodward said doctors would decide during the procedure whether Calhoun would need to have his mouth wired shut, or if a plate would be inserted.
basketball
Clippers sign free-agent Joakim Noah
LOS ANGELES — The Clippers have signed free-agent center Joakim Noah, giving them an aggressive, physical presence with playoff experience.
The 35-year-old two-time All-Star played 42 games with Memphis last season after agreeing to a buyout with the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies.
Horse racing
Dozens charged for racehorse-drugging
More than two dozen people, including the trainer of champion Maximum Security, Jason Servis, were charged in what authorities described Monday as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.
coronavirus
Teams closing locker rooms amid virus scare
MIAMI — The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday night.
Indian Wells postponed after virus confirmed
The BNP Paribas Open won’t be played as scheduled after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.