MLB
Report: Halladay died doing plane stunts
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his plane and nosedived into Tampa Bay in November 2017, killing him, a National Transportation Safety Board report issued Wednesday said.
Halladay had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his blood along with a high level of morphine and an anti-depressant that can impair judgement as he performed high-pitch climbs and steep turns, sometimes within 5 feet of the water, the report says.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Montgomery joins Kentucky’s exodus
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward EJ Montgomery will enter the NBA Draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, completing an exodus of Wildcat starters.
The 6-foot-10 sophomore averaged career highs of 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with 31 blocks last season.
Montgomery follows pro announcements by forward Nick Richards and guards Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey.
Washington freshman McDaniels going pro
SEATTLE — Washington freshman Jaden McDaniels has declared for the NBA Draft, becoming the latest one-and-done for the Huskies.
McDaniels, who is projected to go in the middle of the first round, announced his decision late Tuesday. The 6-foot-9 swingman averaged 13 points and 5.8 rebounds in a mixed role (21 starts).
Huskies add 2 transfer guards
SEATTLE — Washington has added Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson and junior college standout Nate Pryor, the school announced.
Stevenson , a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 11.1 points last season for Wichita State.
Pryor, a 6-foot-4 point guard, averaged 16.8 points and 4.1 assists last season at North Idaho College, which went 59-3 in Pryor’s two years.
Gophers sign pair of frontcourt players
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota announced the signings of two accomplished frontcourt players on Wednesday, bringing in Liam Robbins from Drake and Brandon Johnson from Western Michigan.
The 7-foot, 235-pound Robbins has applied for immediate eligibility. He’ll have two seasons left with Minnesota. As a sophomore in 2019-20, Robbins led Drake with 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Johnson will be immediately eligible as a grad transfer. The rising senior averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds.
WNBA
Mystics acquire Charles in 3-team trade
NEW YORK — The New York Liberty traded All-Star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal.
New York received the 12th pick in the WNBA Draft from Washington as well as the ninth and 15th picks from Dallas. The Liberty also received Tayler Hill from the Wings and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough from the Mystics. Dallas got Washington’s first-round pick in 2021 and New York’s second-round pick in 2021.
The Liberty also received the Mystics’ second- and third-round picks next season.
HOCKEY
Ex-Flames coach to skipper Russian club
MOSCOW — Bill Peters made a return to pro hockey Wednesday when he was named coach of Russian club Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg.
Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames last year after allegations he used racial slurs and struck players.
SPORTS MEDIA
ESPN asking on-air stars to take pay cut
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN is asking some of its on-air personalities to take a 15% pay cut over the next three months because of the pandemic.
“We are asking about 100 of our commentators to join with our executives and take a temporary salary reduction,” ESPN spokesman Josh Krulewitz said in a statement.
The pay cuts, which are voluntary, would apply to ESPN’s highest-paid broadcasters. ESPN executives are taking 20%-30% salary reductions
.
GOLF
Byron Nelson shifting to new course
McKINNEY, Texas — The Byron Nelson will have a new home on the PGA Tour schedule next year.
TPC Craig Ranch will host the Nelson for at least five years, starting in 2021. The event had been at the links-style Trinity Forest Golf Club.
