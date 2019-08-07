Biles doubts system capable of changes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olympic champion Simone Biles said Wednesday she remains angry at the way USA Gymnastics and other organizations botched the investigation into former national team doctor Larry Nassar.
A congressional report took USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the FBI to task for their slow reaction to claims of abuse against Nassar. Nassar abused hundreds of athletes including Biles under the guise of treatment. Biles said she doesn’t know if USA Gymnastics is capable of changing.
basketball
Coach K visits USA team successor
LAS VEGAS — Gregg Popovich somehow only met Mike Krzyzewski for the first time about four years ago, when the two coaching greats saw their paths finally cross when they were together at a USA Basketball event.
They’re a whole lot closer now. USA Basketball’s coaching past was alongside its present Wednesday, when Krzyzewski — who led the national team to an 88-1 record over his 12 years at the helm — was alongside Popovich for Day 3 of the team’s training camp in advance of the FIBA World Cup.
soccer
Team chairman’s offer hasn’t silenced critics
BERLIN — Schalke chairman Clemens Tonnies’ decision to temporarily step down over comments widely condemned as racist has done little to quell anger with the German soccer club’s response.
Many fans had been calling on the 63-year-old Tonnies to resign over the comments he made on Aug. 1, about residents of African nations and climate change.
Ronaldo’s lawyers file documents on case
LAS VEGAS — Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers have filed court documents following a judge’s decision not to dismiss or keep completely secret a lawsuit by a Nevada woman who accuses the Portuguese soccer star of raping her in 2009.
Partially blacked-out pleadings submitted Tuesday in U.S. District Court revealed no new information. The documents had been filed in June but withheld from public view as part of Mayorga’s lawsuit alleging that Ronaldo or his associates allowed word to become public last year of a $375,000 hush-money settlement with Mayorga in 2010.
boxing
Shields-Habazin bout postponed until Oct.
FLINT, Mich. — Claressa Shields’ fight against Ivana Habazin has been rescheduled for Oct. 5. The fight was originally scheduled for Aug. 17, but it was postponed because Shields injured her knee. This is Shields’ first professional fight in her hometown of Flint.
The fight on Showtime is for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title.
Shields (9-0) defeated Christina Hammer in April. Habazin (20-3) is ranked No. 1 by the WBO at 154 pounds. This is the Croatian’s U.S. debut.
golf
European Tour suspends Olesen
VIRGINIA WATER, England — The European Tour has suspended Thorbjorn Olesen pending the investigation into his arrest and charges of being drunk on an aircraft and sexual assault.
Olesen is to appear in court on Aug. 21 on charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault, according to Metropolitan Police in London. He was arrested at Heathrow Airport on July 29 upon his return from the World Golf Championships event in Tennessee.
auto racing
Mayor says financial issues are resolved
MEXICO CITY — Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that a group of businessmen has resolved financing questions about this year’s Formula One race in Mexico’s capital. They’re stepping in to contribute money the government no longer wants to devote to the race.
The 2019 Mexican Grand Prix will be the final race in a five-year contract under which the Mexican government stood to provide about $213 million.