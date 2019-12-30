Diamondbacks sign outfielder Calhoun
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed outfielder Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract worth $16 million that includes a club option for 2022.
The 32-year-old Calhoun, who lives in nearby Tempe, Arizona, has played eight major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, batting .249 in his career with 140 homers.
In 2019, he hit .232 with a career-high 33 homers while playing mostly right field.
college football
Cardinals top Bulldogs in Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Micale Cunningham threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 more, and Louisville capped coach Scott Satterfield’s debut season by beating Mississippi State 38-28 Monday in the Music City Bowl.
The Cardinals (8-5) rallied from a 14-point deficit by scoring 31 straight to finish their big turnaround from 2-10 last season.
Javian Hawkins led Louisville with 105 yards rushing, and he ran for a TD late. The Cardinals outgained Mississippi State 510-366.
Last second FG lifts WKU over WMU
DALLAS — Western Kentucky freshman kicker Cory Munson kicked a career-long 52-yard field goal with no time left to give the Hilltoppers (9-4) a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl.
Munson had tied the score at 20 on a 31-yarder with 1:36 to play. He also kicked a 26-yarder.
Thiago Kapps’ 20-yard field goal with 4:58 to play gave Western Michigan (7-6) a 20-17 lead.
Garbers passes Cal over Illinois in Redbox Bowl
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Chase Garbers threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading California to a 35-20 win over Illinois in the Redbox Bowl.
Christopher Brown Jr. ran for 120 yards on 20 carries, and Makai Polk caught five passes for a season-high 105 yards as Cal (8-5) won its first bowl game since 2015.
QB Book returning to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that he plans to be back for the 2020 season. Book, who passed for 247 yards and a touchdown in a Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State on Saturday, has a redshirt season remaining after sitting out his 2016 freshman year.
Top RBs missing from Sun Bowl teams
EL PASO, Texas — The top running backs for Arizona State and Florida State won’t be around for the Sun Bowl.
Eno Benjamin of Arizona State and Cam Akers of Florida State will miss the game after declaring for the NFL draft. Benjamin is in Arizona State’s top 10 in career rushing, and Akers is one of three Seminoles with multiple 1,000-yard seasons.
soccer
Inter Miami taps Alonso as 1st coach
MIAMI — David Beckham’s new MLS team finally has its first coach, with Inter Miami hiring Diego Alonso.
The Uruguayan, who has coached two different teams to CONCACAF Champions League titles, officially took over Monday as the inaugural manager of Beckham’s club. He was an attacker as a player and prefers the same scoring-minded style as a coach.
NHL
Tortorella reprimanded for postgame rant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An angry postgame rant by Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella over clock management late in Sunday night’s overtime loss was “unprofessional along with unacceptable,” an NHL official said Monday.
Colin Campbell, the NHL’s director of hockey operations, also defended a referee’s decision not to restore more than 1 second to the clock that ticked off after a whistle was blown to stop play with 18.1 seconds remaining in the overtime period against Chicago.
Tortorella, who played and coached in Roanoke, argued the whistle was blown at 19.2 and the decision not to reset the clock cost his team the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.