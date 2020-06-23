TENNIS
Thompson scores win at Greenbrier tourney
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Blacksburg’s Frank Thompson scored a 6-3, 6-2 victory Tuesday over Matthew Sloan of North Gwinnett, Georgia to run his record to 2-0 in his flight in the American Clay Court Nationals at The Greenbrier Resort.
Thompson, 17, defeated Griffin Biernat of Columbus, Ohio 6-3, 6-4 in his first match Monday.
He is scheduled to face 14-year-old Kaylun Bigun of College Park, Maryland at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round.
BASEBALL
Phillies say 4 more test positive for virus
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies say two more players and two additional staff numbers have tested positive for COVID-19, spiking the number of total members in the organization who have the virus to 12.
The Phillies said Tuesday all other tests within the organization have come back negative. One of the two players tested positive outside the team’s spring complex in Clearwater, Florida.
The Phillies did not identify anyone affected by COVID-19.
UC removing Schott’s name from stadium
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is removing Marge Schott’s name from its baseball stadium and a library archive in light of her racist comments while owner of the Cincinnati Reds.
The school’s board of trustees unanimously approved the move Tuesday, 12 days after a Catholic high school also decided to remove references to Schott from its facilities. Over the years, UC students, faculty and alumni have objected to Schott’s name on school facilities, but no changes were made.
“Marge Schott’s record of racism and bigotry stands at stark odds with our university’s core commitment to dignity, equity and inclusion,” said school President Neville G. Pinto, who recommended the change.
nfl
Hamp taking over from mom as Lions’ owner
DETROIT — Sheila Ford Hamp is taking over as principal owner and chairman of the Detroit Lions, succeeding her mother, who is stepping down from being in charge of the NFL franchise. Hamp insisted her 94-year-old mother made the decision, adding she is healthy.
The Lions announced that Martha Firestone Ford has ended her six-season run as the team’s owner. She took over when her husband, William Clay Ford, died.
“This has been a long-planned transition of ownership,” team president Rod Wood said.
The 68-year-old Hamp has been the team’s vice chairwomen during her mother’s tenure atop the franchise, attending ownership meetings and being part of committees.
Eli Manning wins Good Guy Award
Eli Manning has won the Pro Football Writers of America’s Good Guy Award for his cooperation with the media.
Manning, who retired after the 2019 season, has been lauded for years for his dealings with local and national media. He’s the second member of the New York Giants to win the award, joining Cave Spring and UVa graduate Tiki Barber (2006).
“Eli Manning exemplified professionalism with the media since his rookie season in 2004, and he did so in the league’s largest market,” said PFWA president and Newsday NFL columnist Bob Glauber, who covered Manning during his entire career.
