college football
UVa adds St. Francis grad transfer WR
Virginia announced the signing of St. Francis grad transfer wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry on Tuesday.
Henry, 6 foot 3, 195 pounds, has one year of eligibility left. He was first-team All-NEC last year with a league-leading 90 catches (No. 4 in FCS) and 1,118 receiving yards (No. 14 in FCS). He closed out the 2019 season with an impressive stretch averaging 10 catches and 155 yards over his team’s final five games. He played in 32 career games for the Red Flash making 14 starts.
college lacrosse
Cavs land Merrimack graduate transfer
The Virginia men’s lacrosse program added attacker Charlie Bertrand, a graduate transfer from Merrimack, according to a report from Inside Lacrosse.
In three seasons at the Division II level, Bertrand scored at least 50 goals in every season despite never playing more than 18 games in a season.
soccer
EPL clubs work with police on stadium plan
MANCHESTER, England — Premier League clubs could be allowed to complete the season at their own stadiums after police pulled back on their insistence that neutral venues were the only safe way of staging games during the coronavirus pandemic.
The league’s leadership held talks with police on Monday night after being told by the 20 clubs that they wanted to be able to play at home, even though fans will not be allowed inside.
olympics
Tokyo closes more souvenir shops
TOKYO — Five official Olympic merchandise shops in Tokyo will close by early June with business hindered by the coronavirus pandemic and the games being postponed until next year, organizers said Tuesday.
It’s not clear if they will reopen.
Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya said in an online news conference that a sixth store in Osaka would also be downsized by early June. Tokyo organizers said 89 stores were operating around Japan at the end of April.
Basketball
Kobe’s sports academy retires ‘Mamba’ name
LOS ANGELES — The Southern California sports academy previously co-owned by Kobe Bryant has retired his “Mamba” nickname and rebranded itself nearly four months after the basketball icon’s death in a helicopter crash.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed Jan. 26 as they flew to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy.
The Thousand Oaks-based facility said it would return to its original name of Sports Academy. It was founded in 2016. Bryant, who spent 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the franchise win five NBA championships, joined in 2018.
baseball
Nationals announce ticket refund policy
The Washington Nationals on Tuesday became the last Major League Baseball team to release details of its ticket refund policy for games affected by the coronavirus pandemic, more than a week after the league’s 29 other teams communicated refund information to their fans.
Season ticket holders and individual game buyers may chose either a full refund, including associated fees, for the amount spent on tickets and parking for games they are unable to attend because of the outbreak or a 100% credit, plus 50% additional credit applicable to this season or 2021.
Bat maker says loan put end to furlough
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The manufacturer of Louisville Slugger bats says it put 171 furloughed employees back on the payroll after receiving a loan from a government program aimed at helping small businesses.
Hillerich & Bradsby Co. resumed production at its wood bat factory in Louisville on Monday as parts of Kentucky’s economy reopened after weeks of shutdowns because of the coronavirus outbreak. The bat factory had been idled for nearly two months amid the global pandemic.
