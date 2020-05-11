basketball
NCAA streamlines NET ranking system
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is streamlining its evaluation tool for selecting NCAA Tournament teams.
The five components of the NCAA Evaluation Tool will be trimmed to two for the 2020-21 season, according to a news release Monday.
The remaining factors include the Team Value Index, a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, and an adjusted net efficiency rating.
The NET will no longer include winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage or scoring margin.
All-time college wins leader Bess retires
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — College basketball victory leader Gene Bess of Three Rivers College has retired.
The 85-year-old coach announced the decision Saturday. Son Brian, a longtime assistant, took over the top job at the junior college.
Bess was 1,300-416 in 50 seasons at Three Rivers — 143 more victories than NCAA Division I leader Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. Bess led the Raiders to national titles in 1979 and 1992.
FIBA sets dates for 2023 World Cup
MIES, Switzerland — FIBA has set the dates for the next Basketball World Cup, announcing Monday that the 2023 event will take place from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 of that year.
soccer
Ending season early among EPL’s options
MANCHESTER, England — Abandoning the English Premier League season prematurely was discussed by clubs as a potential option on Monday even as the government cleared a path to resuming the competition in June if there is no new spike in coronavirus infections.
While spectators will not be allowed into stadiums for some time, the British government embraced the return of professional sports in contrast to rulings by French and Dutch authorities who have banned any events until September.
GOLF
Stricker appoints U.S. Ryder Cup assistants
PALM BEACH GARDEN, Fla. — Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has asked two-time U.S. captain Davis Love III and Zach Johnson to be his assistants for the upcoming matches at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
Stricker previously appointed the last captain, Jim Furyk, to be one of his assistants. The Ryder Cup is still on schedule to be played Sept. 25-27 — one week after the rescheduled U.S. Open.
FOOTBALL
Panthers Okung to appeal NLRB ruling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung says he’s appealing a decision that denied a claim he brought against the National Football League Players Association alleging unfair labor practices.
The National Labor Relations Board last Thursday dismissed charges Okung brought against the NFLPA.
Okung has been outspoken against the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA that was ratified by players on March 15, contending the players’ union violated its own voting procedures during the approval process.
UConn signs deal with CBS Sports Network
STORRS, Conn. — UConn has agreed to a multi-year television deal that will put most of its home football games on CBS Sports Network, the school announced Monday.
Under the contract, the network plans to televise four UConn home games in 2020 (Indiana, Liberty, Middle Tennessee and Army) and all home games from 2021-2023.
HOCKEY
AHL cancels rest of season, playoffs
The American Hockey League canceled the rest of its season Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, shifting its focus toward an uncertain future.
While the Calder Cup will not be handed out for the first time since 1936, the 31-team AHL hopes to return next season.
