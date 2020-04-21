college football
Cavs get commitment from West Coast LB
Virginia’s football staff has taken an oral commitment for the 2021 season from outside linebacker Josh McCarron from Everett, Washington, according to 247Sports.
McCarron, listed at 6 foot 4 and 215 pounds, had 30 tackles for loss last season at Archbishop Murphy High School. That included 21 sacks.
He was listed with 17 scholarship offers at the time of his commitment. Other schools on that list according to 247Sports included Virginia Tech, California, Northwestern, Boise State and Washington State.
McCarron is the sixth player to commit to Virginia for 2021. He is rated the No. 9 prospect in his state and the No. 20 weak-side linebacker in the country.
Ejected players can remain on sidelines
INDIANAPOLIS — Players ejected from football games for targeting will be allowed to remain on the sidelines, the NCAA announced Tuesday.
The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the rules change no longer requiring players to head to the locker room after targeting is confirmed. All other aspects of the rule discouraging above-the-shoulders contact remain the same.
The panel also approved a pace-of-play guideline for instant replay officials to complete video reviews in less than two minutes.
A clock rule regarding instant replay also was approved, as was a rule that officials’ jurisdiction of a game begins 90 minutes before kickoff, instead of the current 60. Also, only two players on a team will be allowed to wear the same jersey number and players will be allowed to wear number “0” this season.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Nunes backs out of proposed May 9 fight
Champion Amanda Nunes has backed out of a highly anticipated proposed May 9 UFC featherweight title fight against once-beaten challenger Felicia Spencer, citing the need for proper training amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nunes’ agent, Dan Lambert, told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi and Ariel Helwani that Nunes also had a “small injury” that wasn’t fully healed when she began training.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Buffalo men placed on year’s probation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team has been placed on one-year probation and agreed to other NCAA sanctions after a former assistant coach was found to have forged recruiting documents.
The school said it self-reported the infractions in October and cooperated with the NCAA investigation.
Buffalo also was fined $5,000, agreed to a two-week ban on communicating with potential recruits and reduced its recruiting days by five for the 2020-21 season.
OLYMPICS
USOPC bracing for cuts up to 20%
DENVER — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is bracing for cuts of up to 20% because of the coronavirus pandemic and warned that a cancellation of the Tokyo Games would be “devastating” to athletes and the organization.
The Associated Press received a copy of a letter CEO Sarah Hirshland sent to leaders across the U.S. Olympic world Tuesday, in which she said cuts of 10 to 20% are “necessary to balance both the current delay in revenue and anticipated decline” that’s expected over coming years.
SOCCER
UEFA may let leagues end seasons early
GENEVA — UEFA softened its tone Tuesday toward competition organizers who want to end seasons early before completing all games — with some governments set to take those decisions out of soccer’s hands.
UEFA’s declaration that “special cases” may not face any sanctions came just hours before the Dutch government extended a ban on large-scale events in the Netherlands until Sept. 1.
