Baseball
MLB considers playing all games in Arizona
NEW YORK — Putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
The sides held a telephone call to talk about paths forward for a season delayed by the new coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.
Ideas are still in the early stage, and the Arizona option would have many obstacles to overcome, the people said.
Arizona’s advantage is 10 spring training ballparks plus the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field all within about 50 miles. Florida’s spring training ballparks are spread by as much as 220 miles.
NFL
Draft on schedule, will be done virtually
The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday and obtained by The AP, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings.
All team facilities were closed on March 26 and Goodell has ordered them to remain shut indefinitely.
The draft originally was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month as a safeguard against the coronavirus. On Monday, Goodell instructed the teams on how they should plan to make their selections.
Basketball
Kentucky’s Maxey to enter NBA draft
Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey will enter the NBA draft, becoming the second Wildcats starter in as many days to turn pro and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility.
Arizona lands graduate transfer from Seattle
Seattle University graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown has committed to Arizona, bolstering the Wildcats’ backcourt for next season.
Brown posted a picture of himself in an Arizona uniform Monday on Twitter.
The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists to earn first-team all-WAC honors.
Purdue center Haarms to transfer for last year
Purdue center Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal and intends to play his final college season at another school, coach Matt Painter announced Monday.
Samford finds new coach from H.S. ranks
Samford has hired veteran high school coach and former Birmingham Southern player Bucky McMillan to lead its basketball program.
Gators get Lewis back for sophomore year
Florida guard Scottie Lewis, one of the SEC’s top defenders, announced on social media on Monday that he is returning for his sophomore season.
SOCCER
U.S. prosecutors allege World Cup vote bribes
Prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup and charged a pair of former 21st Century Fox executives with making illegal payments to win broadcast rights for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.
An indictment unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn says Nicolás Leoz, then president of the South American governing body CONMEBOL, and former Brazil federation president Ricardo Teixeira received bribes to vote for Qatar at the 2010 FIFA executive committee meeting.
Jack Warner, president of the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body CONCACAF, received $5 million in bribes to vote for Russia to host in 2018 from 10 different shell companies. Guatemala federation president Rafael Salguero was promised a $1 million bribe to vote for Russia, according to the indictment.
Auto racing
IndyCar adjusts its racing schedule
Roger Penske has canceled the doubleheader race at Detroit and adjusted the IndyCar schedule Monday as the series remains on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Penske told The Associated Press he had no choice but to cancel the two races at Belle Isle because Michigan is under a stay-at-home order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.