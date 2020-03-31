basketball
Suspension of sports extended by China
BEIJING — China’s government on Tuesday ordered all major sports events to remain suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, meaning the country’s basketball league will have to push back its planned restart.
The CBA had hoped to resume play in mid-April but was denied government approval to do so. Instead, China’s General Administration of Sport issued a statement saying any large sporting events that draw crowds “are temporarily not being resumed.”
The agency did not give a timeline for when the suspensions may be lifted. The CBA has been suspended since Jan. 24 because of the spread of COVID-19.
Tarleton State hires Gillispie as coach
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Kentucky and Texas Tech coach Billy Gillispie was introduced Tuesday as the new coach at Tarleton State, a program preparing for the transition from Division II to Division I.
The move comes eight years after Gillispie’s ill-fated season at Texas Tech and two years after the former Kentucky coach had a kidney transplant. Gillispie had been coach the past five years at Ranger College, a junior college located about 40 miles from Tarleton State.
Missouri trio to explore NBA draft
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri sophomore Xavier Pinson and juniors Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon announced Tuesday that they would enter the NBA draft, though none of them intends to hire an agent and all could return to school next season.
Pinson averaged 11.1 points and shot 40% from the field last season. Smith set career highs in scoring while leading the Tigers in rebounding. Tilmon averaged 8.2 points while appearing in 17 games.
Arizona center Nnaji declares for draft
TUCSON, Ariz. — Zeke Nnaji has declared for the NBA draft after one productive season at Arizona.
The 6-foot-11 forward from Hopkins, Minnesota averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 57% from the floor. Nnaji was named Pac-12 freshman of the year and was a first-team all-Pac-12 pick.
Air Force brings back Scott as coach
Air Force is bringing back Joe Scott for a second stint as its basketball coach.
Scott was in charge of the Falcons for four seasons and led them into the 2004 NCAA Tournament before his departure. He went on to become the head coach at Princeton and Denver. He’s been an assistant coach at Georgia for the past two seasons.
The veteran Scott steps in for Dave Pilipovich, who was let go on March 9.
soccer
FIFA sees ‘duty’ to offer world game a lifeline
As the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic ripple across world football, FIFA sees a “duty” to offer a lifeline from its vast cash reserves.
Talks are underway about how the governing body’s support fund will be distributed, with the global players’ union appealing for cash to be targeted at the smaller markets, rather than the elite end of the game.
Barcelona and Juventus players have taken pay cuts, former Slovakian champion Zilina is entering liquidation and staff were being furloughed across the game worldwide, including Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez and hundreds of his federation colleagues.
“FIFA is in a strong financial situation and it’s our duty to do the utmost to help them in their hour of need,” world football’s governing body said in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
nfl
Bengals release CB Kirkpatrick
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, another move to overhaul their secondary after a 2-14 season.
Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick in 2012 and started 67 games in eight seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a knee injury.
horse racing
Santa Anita Derby postponed
LOS ANGELES — The Santa Anita Derby will be postponed from Saturday until later in the season while Santa Anita remains closed for live racing during the coronavirus pandemic.
