RICHMOND — Kendall Fuller is back near home now that he’s signed with the Washington Redskins, but his mom won’t be allowed to attend the team’s 1 p.m. games this season at FedEx Field.
“I like to have Sunday dinner after the game,” Fuller explained. “So I had to let her know she’s going to have to start doing that again.”
Dinner duties aside, the Fuller family is thrilled to have Kendall back on the East Coast. His three older brothers, who like him all played at Virginia Tech and in the NFL, will have easy access to the youngest, who continues to make a name for himself.
Fuller became the first in the family to win a Super Bowl ring this year, with the Kansas City Chiefs. With his contract expiring, he came back to where his career began, signing a four-year contract with $23.5 million guaranteed in Washington.
The Redskins traded him in the deal to bring Alex Smith to Washington, but he said there were never any hard feelings.
“We know that’s part of the business,” Fuller said. “The day after I got traded, I was able to go into the facility and talk to everybody and things like that. It’s just a move they made to try to get the football team better.”
After an up-and-down two years with the Chiefs, he wasn’t sure what the free agent market would bring, so he didn’t have his heart set on playing with any one team, but when he found out the Redskins had interest, he told his agent to get it done.
Fuller’s sophomore campaign in Washington was his best as an NFL player, and led to him being tabbed a rising star. It also led to the perception that he was better as a slot cornerback in the nickel formation than playing outside, as a true No. 1.
