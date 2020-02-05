If you’ve enjoyed such segments as “Back in Black” or “CP Time” on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” over the past few years, then you have an idea about Kat Radley’s work, even if you’ve never heard the name.
Radley, a “Daily Show” writer since 2016, has worked with “Back in Black” creator Lewis Black and “CP Time” originator Roy Wood Jr. on these parts of the popular and long-running Comedy Central program. When the Woodbridge native and University of Virginia graduate is not in the show’s writers room in Manhattan, New York, she is hitting comedy clubs to do her own stand-up act, and touring on weekends. Most of her colleagues, along with Noah, Black, Wood and other correspondents, do stand-up, she said.
She and three other “Daily Show” scribes — David Angelo, Joseph Opio and Matt Koff —will hit Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center on Saturday.
“I think even if you’re a staff writer, if you are also a stand-up comedian, it’s impossible to make you stop,” Radley said. “It’s just kind of a constant urge and energy to keep doing shows. So a lot of us, the ones on tour especially, are thrilled to be able to go out on the road on weekends and do great shows for people who don’t see comedy as much as a New York audience does.”
Don’t expect it all to be political. Radley, who knows her way around a poop joke, does a lot of observational comedy.
“We all touch on our personal lives,” Radley said. “Some of us do more observational humor about society and world events and things like that. One of the people on the tour, Joe Opio, is actually from Uganda, so he has some pretty cool and interesting material about being a Ugandan in America and bringing that perspective to his material.”
Radley grew up with a dad who worked for the U.S. government and a family that talked a lot of politics around the dinner table. That wasn’t her sweet spot growing up, however. Her high school best friend was the first person to tell her she was funny.
“Which I appreciated,” she said. “But teenagers are stupid, so no one else really verified that for me. Once I got to college and found more mature and closer friends, I found myself being the funny person in the group, so all my friends were like, ‘You’re so funny, you should try stand-up.’ So I feel like college is where I got my voice and my confidence and my sense of humor.”
Charlottesville didn’t have a big stand-up scene, yet Radley found a couple of open mic nights to try during her last semester, and she entered a college comedy competition, too. Armed with a teaching degree, she returned home to teach at Woodbridge High School while doing stand-up at Arlington and Alexandria comedy clubs. After a year, she headed to Los Angeles, where her sister lived, because she was ready to get serious about stand-up.
After five more years of full-time English teaching, she turned to the gig economy to focus more strictly on making people laugh. She wrote for an improvisational troupe, did stand-up, substitute taught, drove for Lyft and Uber, tutored and even baby sat. Still, it beat grading papers and doing parent-teacher conferences, she said.
One of her improv colleagues told her that “The Daily Show” was looking for a staff writer.
“I’ve always been a fan of late night,” she said. “I grew up watching Conan and Letterman and ‘Saturday Night Live.’ So late night in particular I always loved, and obviously I watched ‘The Daily Show,’ as well. So when I wanted to get staffed on a show, I wanted to do late night as opposed to a 30-minute comedy or something. So that was definitely a draw for me.”
She did three writing packet submissions, all during the 2016 presidential campaign. She showed that she could consistently write funny stuff based on the topics of the day, and got the gig.
“The day I got [‘The Daily Show’] job, I had four different jobs lined up that day that I had to work,” Radley said. “I had a quick acting gig, then a substitute teaching gig, and then a tutoring gig, then a baby sitting gig at night. So that was my day. I quit all four of them in one day. See ya.”
She’s closing in on four years with the program, the longest-running show in Comedy Central’s history, with a couple of dozen Emmy Awards and millions of fans.
“Having this job right now is definitely a dream come true, so I’m totally happy here for right now,” she said. “But you know, who knows what’s down the road, running a show or writing on something different is always a possibility. But I am in no hurry to leave here whatsoever.”
