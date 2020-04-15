We asked everyone in the Roanoke Times newsroom for their recommendations on what movies to watch while we’re in self-isolation. Most of the responses emphasized a need for distraction in the form of classic comedies, while a few dug into more philosophical territory.
And then there are the zombie films.
It’s only natural for our minds to wander to an end-of-times scenario when we’ve got justified anxiety and too much time on our hands. Digging through the freezer and debating whether french fries “really” expire or cutting your finger on a box of plastic wrap only to imagine the gangrene setting in does feel a little like being in an episode of “The Walking Dead.”
But hang in there, folks. Tonight’s the night to jump onto the couch, put your feet up, turn on the TV, and let your mind relax, if only for a few hours. And if you forgot to stock up on popcorn for your pantry, don’t worry. I hear that with a little bit of ketchup old french fries don’t taste half-bad.
— Suzanne Miller
If a funnier movie has been made than “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” (1979), I sure haven’t seen it. Monty Python’s absurd skits remain a gut-busting delight for me, and that six-man mostly British troupe reached the height of their side-splitting powers in this strange, goofy and satirical historical comedy, a tale of a poor slob who keeps getting mistaken for a certain holy savior by virtue of always being in the wrong place at the wrong time. For anyone who wants to argue that “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975) is better, I say 1.) You can compare them yourselves. Monty Python’s entire catalog is on Netflix, and 2.) Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberries! — Mike Allen
I recommend 1944’s “The Uninvited,” with Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey. The movie is generally credited as the first to have ghosts as serious characters, and it’s also the source of the old standard “Stella by Starlight.” By today’s standards in supernatural fare, it’s pretty tame — no gore or even any jump scares. It’s just a good, old-fashioned British ghost story. — Tom Carter
While folks are confined to their domestic routines, I highly suggest the viewing experience of “Paterson” (2016, streaming on Netflix), a beautifully subtle and rhythmic film about a workaday couple of artists. Starring the having-a-moment Adam Driver as a New Jersey poet / bus driver and his wife, Laura (Golshifteh Farahani), the movie is a funny, slightly melancholy, and dream-like meditation on life and art. One enters a cinematic world of quiet grace, and leaves revived. And if someone can tell me what’s going on with the twin motif (pay attention!), I would be grateful. — Henri Gendreau
Some braver viewers out there seem to be watching plague-centric films lately — “Contagion” from 2011 is charting on iTunes, and Netflix recently emailed to recommend I check out 1995’s “Outbreak” — but another movie on my mind a lot these days is “Children of Men” (2006). Set in a version of London in 2027, the film opens after years of never-explained infertility has left humankind perched on the ledge of extinction. The Grandin Theatre was scheduled to screen “Children” last month but, alas, that had to be cancelled. The film is intense and deeply downbeat, and anyone scanning this column for good old escapism should, please, pick anything else. But what makes “Children” feel so timely now is its depiction of a world in which everyone on the planet is simultaneously worried about the same big problem, an echo of our own new normal. That unique level of common dread emphasizes the scale of the fictional peril, but in the real world it also binds us all together, hopefully in ways that might yield rewards we hadn’t anticipated. I don’t know if you could call “Children’s” ending “happy,” per se, but — spoiler alert — its final act includes a cease-fire between soldiers, a scene of lost hope briefly regained that is among the most moving cinematic moments of the past 20 years. — Neil Harvey
Two films for you: one British and one American. Both “Phoenix from the ashes” tales: “Heartlands” (2002) follows gentle and gullible Colin Lawes on his journey through grief to a new life, taken on a moped across the English countryside with quirky characters and quiet, profound and funny adventures.“Stranger Than Fiction” (2006) follows a rule-bound IRS agent (Will Ferrell) whose life is being dictated by a famous novelist (Emma Thompson) whose story hurtles him toward disaster. Great performances from Queen Latifah, who plays a publishing company fixer sent to break Thompson’s writers block; Maggie Gyllenhaal, whose bakery is under tax audit; and Dustin Hoffman, a literature professor who values story over everything. Who is writing your story, and what ending will you choose? — Tonia Moxley
“The Godfather” (1972) and “The Godfather Part II” (1974) have never worn out their welcome for me. The combination of great storytelling, acting, directing and cinematography reveals new aspects to these decades-old stories of the Corleone crime family. I’m not the first to say but am among many to agree that “Part II” was even better than the original. I avoid sequels with few exceptions, though, and I never watched “Part III.” Was that wrong? — Tad Dickens
One classic I love to revisit is “Romancing the Stone” (1984) starring Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas. The opening scene is one of my favorites and serves to remind us all of the importance of having paper products on hand in crucial moments, while it also displays our ability to adapt without them. Please enjoy! — Laura Keriazakos
How I would love to watch “A Room With a View” (1985), which I haven’t seen since my VCR died a few years ago. This adaptation of an E.M. Forster novel was one of several beautiful period pieces by the team of Ismail Merchant and James Ivory. The heroine is a young woman whose horizons are expanded by a trip to Italy, and who then finds herself questioning her engagement when she returns home to England. A wonderful operatic soundtrack and lush country scenery underscore the love story itself, and there is light humor throughout. (One advisory: This gentle film is one of the very few I’ve seen with full-frontal male nudity, but it is brief and in the most innocent of contexts.) “Downton Abbey” fans, I’m looking at you! — Christina Koomen
Funniest movie ever: “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987). The first time I watched this movie I laughed so hard that I missed the following scenes and had to watch it a second time, and a third, and, well, I’ll confess, I watch this movie at least once a year. You cannot beat a John Candy movie, even a terrible John Candy movie, as a pick-me-up. — Luanne Rife
I recommend “Doctor Strange” (2016) starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Because of his arrogance, Strange suffers a set-back and must reinvent himself. He finds himself in the position of questioning his perceptions of reality, and the value of important people in his life. Being a typical super hero movie, of course, this leads to him saving his friends and the world. Along with great action and special effects, the film challenges our perception of reality. I would recommend any of the films from the Marvel Universe for just plain fantasy and fun. I grew up during the golden age of comic books and have been a big fan of Marvel Studios and the rebirth of a lot of the characters that I read as a kid. I even met the famous Stan “Excelsior” Lee, the creator and co-creator of most of the characters that are now so popular, when he visited Virginia Tech in the 1970s. I suggest adding “Doctor Strange” to your list of super hero films to watch, along with the adventures of Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Spider-Man, Black Panther, the Avengers and Black Widow (whose May film premiere was pushed back due to the pandemic). — Matt Gentry
I look for humor in times like this so I’m recommending “The Hangover” (2009), a totally ridiculous flick that offers an extremely over-exaggerated image of Vegas. It’s a crazy adventure like a bad fraternity party gone wild. Even after watching it multiple times, it still cracks me up! And anything with Ben Stiller makes me smile. He is one of my favorite comedic actors. “Dodgeball” (2004) is full of great underdog characters who, of course, are the unlikely winners in more than a game of dodgeball. This movie has me rolling on the floor in tears of laughter. — Stephanie Klein-Davis
My pick is “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994). No matter what mood I’m in, if I’m flipping through the channels and see Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in those drab prison uniforms, I put down the remote. You wouldn’t normally consider a movie set in a prison to be easy-to-watch (and, OK, the TV-edited version might be skewing my opinion a bit), but with its triumphant narrative of moral justice, self-acceptance and restored hope, it could be just the movie you need to lift your spirits during this time of confinement. — S.M.
One movie that always has me crying happy tears is “Fried Green Tomatoes” (1991). This story within a story penned by Fannie Flagg unfolds in tandem vignettes: one involving a rebellious young girl who must overcome a personal tragedy, the other about a middle-aged woman wondering where her groove went. Themes of friendship, kindness and resilience emerge as the two tales weave their ultimately connecting threads in this charming Southern-style yarn. — C.K.
My mind immediately went to comedies but couldn’t find much that inspired me. Must not be in the mood. But my pick is “Animal House” (1978) because I don’t have to watch too carefully to pick up the plot. — Doug Doughty
Of all the Pixar movies, “Up” (2009) ranks high on my list of family’s favorites. This uplifting movie about an old man who floats away to a long-hoped-for adventure in a house tethered to balloons, only to discover an inept scout named Russell has accidentally stowed away, raises the spirits as it deals with topics of aging, finding new reasons to live and never giving up. Dug, the precious, squirrel-obsessed golden retriever, tags along for the ride and provides the comedic high points. And the opening montage of Carl and his wife, Ellie, who meet, marry, age and grieve in a remarkable 10-minute sequence, will bring a tear to your eyes, but it’s not a downer. If you don’t have Disney-Plus, which my family did not until a week ago, now might be the perfect time for a temporary sign-up. Disney-Plus offers a free seven-day trial, with monthly subscriptions running $7 a month. You can cancel at any time, so it’s perfect for waiting out a pandemic in your earth-bound home. — Ralph Berrier Jr.
Let’s say that you like horror flicks, and the banal real-life awfulness of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t dulled your appetite for chills you can control with your pause button. Well, what’s far more entertaining than coronavirus news? Zombies! If you have a Netflix subscription, you could do worse than to make a pulse-pounding triple feature out of “Train to Busan,” a fast-paced, satirical 2016 South Korean film that is kind of the “Parasite” of zombie cinema; “The Girl with All the Gifts,” another 2016 film, this time from the U.K., based on a bestselling novel about the children of zombie parents (it’s much more thought-provoking than it sounds); and “Cargo,” a 2017 Netflix original from Australia about a dad with a zombie bite (played by the Hobbit himself, Martin Freeman) desperately trying to find a safe place to shelter his infant daughter before he turns. SPOILER ALERT: All these films have (for zombie movies, anyway) touching, feel-good endings. — M.A.
