THURSDAY

SUSTO

With Indianola

Singer/songwriter Justin Osborne brings his indie-rock project SUSTO to Rocky Mount, powered by music from the act’s 2019 album, “Ever Since I Lost My Mind.”

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $17 advance, $22 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, sustoisreal.com, indianolamusic.com

FRIDAY

Erin & The Wildfire

Richmond-based Fincastle native Erin Lunsford recently released a beautifully haunting single, “Rising,” which addresses the effects of climate change. With waters literally rising, the song of concern for Mother Earth is right on time. Her band backs her expertly, both instrumentally and with vocal harmonies. It’s her second single of the year, along with the cut “Yours Anymore.”

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, erinandthewildfire.com

FRIDAY

Butch Robins Electric Band

Banjo master Robins brings his newest project to Floyd. This cat has been around, having been one of Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys and playing bass guitar for New Grass Revival, when that act was traveling around as Leon Russell’s backing band in the 1970s. His extensive bluegrass music knowledge was immortalized in a video series at Radford University.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, butchrobins.com

SATURDAY

NRCC Fiddle and Banjo Club Jamboree: Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder, The New Macedon Rangers

The headliner, led by a young mandolinist, brings bluegrass and gospel. Australian couple Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small, now based in Floyd, sling old-time, bluegrass and country.

Details: 6 p.m. 117 Edwards Hall at New River Community College, Dublin. Free (venue encourages donations to performers) 674-3625, nr.edu/fiddle, bit.ly/mcpeakmtthunder, soundcloud.com/newmacedonrangers

THURSDAY

Elizabeth Cook

With Andrew Leahey

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra, or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music, to read more about this show.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $25. thespotonkirk.org, elizabeth-cook.com, andrewleaheymusic.com

Sean K. Preston

Baltimore-based Preston slings rockabilly, blues and honky-tonk.

Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, seankpreston.com

Eric Wayne Band

Hear Southern rock, country and more from a Roanoke band.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. facebook.com/EricWayneBand

FRIDAY

Benefit for 5 Point Music Sanctuary, with Music Road Co

A Salem venue hosts an event to support a Roanoke nonprofit music room with a mission centered on music therapy, music education and hearing loss advocacy.

Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free (donations to 5 Points accepted; brewery is donating $1 per beer sold to the venue). 5pointsmusic.com, musicroadco.com

“Swingin’ the Season” with Paul Cosentino & The Boilermaker Jazz Band

Looks like Santa put some big-band Christmas music under the Harvester’s tree.

Details: 7 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $17 (plus fee). boilermakerjazzband.com

Blue Mule

Original newgrass and Americana spliced with covers from multiple genres.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, bluemulemusic.com

Bryan Elijah Smith

Dayton-based Americana/rocker has an intriguing voice and strong original songs.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, bryanelijahsmith.com

Silent Disco at the Starcade

With ShenaniKenZ, J*Martian, Organikz, AsHmN, Domo, Theenim

EDM in headphones among the video games. Have you checked out Pong yet?

Details: 9 p.m. Roanoke Starcade, Center in the Square, Roanoke. $20 (includes unlimited game play); 21-older. 342-5747, roanokestarcade.org, facebook.com/SeductiveAbductionOfficialMusic

Howlin’ Mudbellies

Catch a case of vintage blues from a Blacksburg quartet.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, mudbellies.com

Big Lick Conspiracy

This improvisational comedy troupe will whip up a skit based on your suggestions.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12. facebook.com/BigLickConspiracy

Davis Bradley Duo

With The Entwined

Multi-instrumental couple fuses bluegrass, old-time and swing.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, davisbradleyduo.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Jake Dodds

Indiana rocking country dude returns to Sidewinders for the weekend.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com

SATURDAY

Morgan Wade

With Beth Snapp

It’s a double-header of quality singer/songwriter material at 5 Points.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 advance, $12 day of show general admission; $15 stool seating; $20 bench seating; $25 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, morganwadeandthestepbrothers.com, bethsnapp.com

Street Corner Symphony Christmas

Nashville, Tennessee-based a cappella group gained national attention on NBC talent show “The Sing Off.”

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $37, $27 advance; $42, $32 day of show (plus fee). streetcornersymphony.com

Chupacabras

Wildly energetic, highly danceable music in genres not featured in the valley every day.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. chupacabrasmusic.com

Black Masala

Balkan funk with horns from D.C. brings tons of energy.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. blackmasala.com

Mark Nicholson & The Distance

Guitarist and singer Nicholson’s resume includes Sol Searchers and The Dead Reckoning.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, marknicholsonandthedistance.com

Mission Food Drive: Murder Maiden, Shattered Earth, Synergy, Lofield

Metal, rock ’n’ roll and alternative instrumental acts rock out for a cause.

Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $10 or two non-perishable food items; 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, murdermaiden.bandcamp.com, shatteredearthva.com, lofieldmusic.bandcamp.com

Barefoot West

Everyone in this bluesy Americana band has other gigs, but they often come together for this band.

Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/barefootwest

Sharayah Spears

Alt-folk singer/songwriter Spears has a pretty voice and a quirky personality.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, sharayah.bandcamp.com

Glam’r Kiti

Roanoke quintet rocks hair metal like it was the 1980s.

Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/GlamrKiti

Barren Minds

Classic rock covers and some blues-rock originals from a young, Blacksburg-area band.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. facebook.com/barrenminds

Phlegar Hill

Hear a variety of covers from a band that takes its name from a Floyd County spot.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/Phlegarhillband

SUNDAY

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Harwell Grice Band

Bluegrass music from some good Franklin County boys.

Details: 3 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/harwellgrice

Indian Run String Band

Clawhammer banjo player Ginger Wagner and fiddler Paul Herling are at the center of this old-time music unit.

Details: 5:30 p.m. The Palisades, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, indianrunstringband.com

MONDAY

Solacoustix

Hear blues, R&B, rock — and have a lot of fun on a Monday.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, bit.ly/solacoustix

WEDNESDAY

Amanda Bocchi & Americana Soul Flood

Singer/songwriter Bocchi leads a trio that brings jazz and Americana influences.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. amandabocchi.com

