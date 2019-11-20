FRIDAY
Adam Rutledge
Botetourt County-based singer, songwriter and performer Rutledge brings his band to The Spot on Kirk to celebrate releasing their latest single, “Back Road and a Bench Seat,” with an acoustic show. His previous single, “Love Kickin’ In,” was among CMT.com’s most viewed videos. Rutledge opened shows of late for acts including Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne and his mentor, Phil Vassar.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, adamrutledgemusic.com
SATURDAY
Chris Knight
Knight hasn’t made much new music of late. His latest, “Almost Daylight,” was his first in seven years. “If I don’t have something worth saying I’m not opening my mouth, which is probably why I took seven years to make this album,” he said in his online bio. The gritty, Americana/country-leaning singer-songwriter returns to Rocky Mount for his fourth Harvester concert.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage, Rocky Mount. $37 advance, $42 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, chrisknight.net
SATURDAY
Presley Barker & Steve Lewis
Rising young phenom flatpicker Barker originally scheduled to play this gig with luthier/fingerpicker Wayne Henderson, who canceled in the wake of partner Helen White’s death. Lewis, of Watauga County, North Carolina, is filling in. He can relate to Barker, as he, too, was an upstart string-stinger in his younger days.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/presleybarkermusic, blueridgeheritage.com/artist/steve-lewis
WEDNESDAY
Feed the Need VIII
With Tobacco Apache, Mad Iguanas, War Chile
After a break last year, Roanoke rockers Tobacco Apache return to host the eighth version of their holiday season food drive. Good bands and good people on the bill.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $1 donation of canned food item at the door. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/TobaccoApache, themadiguanas.com, bit.ly/2oc67DG (War Chile Facebook page)
THURSDAY
Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Hunter Hayes
Ridiculously talented Hayes has a new album, “Wild Blue (Part I)” and a sold-out show at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. SOLD OUT. hunterhayes.com
Moss Pit: Eight Point Star, Lobo Marino with dancer Katie Wells, Peat Bogs
It’s going to get drone-y, in the best possible way, at the Cube. Eight Point Star mixes mountain fiddle and hill country blues into some trance-adjacent coolness. Richmond’s Lobo Marino reaches to the East, with haunting vocals over raga-inflected folk.
Details: 8 p.m. Moss Arts Center Cube, Blacksburg. $5. https://tickets.artscenter.vt.edu, facebook.com/eightpointstarband, lobomarino.bandcamp.com
Shwizz
Dig into some funky blues-rock, prog-rock jams and more from a New York duo.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. shwizz.com
The Vegabonds
Catch some updated Southern rock from a band with sweet home roots in Alabama.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10 21-older. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thevegabonds.com
FRIDAY
George Winston
“Folk piano” composer Winston returns to the Harvester. Read our 2016 story for more information about him, posted at bit.ly/2NU9AVv.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $52, $37 (plus fee). georgewinston.com
Audacity Brass Band
From Richmond via Farmville, this band puts its spin on New Orleans-style brass music.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. audacitybrassband.com
JE Feazell and th’ Dive Bar Stars
Feazell posted a video preview of a new song of his, “Hoppe’s # 9 & Cocaine,” at bit.ly/32QiFTp. It’s cool, but we think his Boston terrier steals the show.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic
WNRN Presents: Dead Air II
Road trip alert: 23 bands, including Chamomile and Whiskey, Hackensaw Boys, L.A. Dies, Rob Cheatham, Scott Miller and Tony Camm and the Funk Allstars, give their takes on Grateful Dead tunes.
Details: 7 p.m. Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg. $23, $89.90 VIP. 434-846-8499, academycenter.org, wnrn.org
Groova Scape
Guitarist and singer Henry Lazenby and company bring a wide variety of covers and some originals.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/groovascapeband
Becki & The Boom Booms
Hear blues, jazz and rock from Becki Morrison and a top-notch band.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
The New Habit
It’s trad-leaning grass from a Roanoke-area quartet.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, facebook.com/TheNewHabitBand
Jimmy Fitch
Midlothian native Fitch is a country music singer/songwriter with a vintage-sounding baritone.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, jimmyfitchmusic.com
Steve Langston
With Josh Jones
Headliner Langston is a coffeehouse favorite, and its denizens say he is a monster guitarist.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507
Tim & Brian
Singing and picking and all-the-songs-knowing duo Martin and Wheeling hit at Callaway.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, martinmusicservices.com/duo-with-brian-wheeling
Damous Moss and Reckless
Check out a country and Southern rock act from Lynchburg.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/damousravemoss
Arkenstone
Self-styled “hobbit rock” quartet returns to the Dogtown stage.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, arkenstone-rocks.com
Chickenwings & Gravy
Don’t worry about which one is Chickenwings, and which one is Gravy. Just focus on that mess of blues they’re plating up.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, bit.ly/2Hq9McA (act’s Facebook page)
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Shelby Lee Lowe
Lee’s latest single is a steel-guitar heavy version of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak.”
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8 both nights. shelbyleelowe.com
SATURDAY
Lettuce
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about our conversation with this funk band’s drummer, Adam Deitch.
Details: 9 p.m. Harvester. $30 (standing show); free outdoor pre-show party 5:30 p.m. with DownTown Abby & The Echoes, GOTE. lettucefunk.com
Bazaar Presents: Heevahava, with The OSYX
Roanoke’s gonzo-est power trio is back at The Spot. A five-woman band from Boston, on its “Fierce AF Tour,” opens the show.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 day of show. heevahava.bandcamp.com, theosyx.bandcamp.com
Sexbruise?
Charleston, South Carolina, act brings a funky, funny, electronic music party.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. sexbruise.com
Tin Can Locomotive
Original, rocking Americana-style music from a band of top-shelf players from the valley.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/tincanlocomotive
Travis Reigh Band
Former frontman for Laymantown Ridge and 80 Proof Band leads his own project.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5 (free if you’ve come from a Harvester show). 489-5600, ippys.info
Brackish Water Jamboree
Norfolk-area string band teams with Roanoke Valley picker Seph Custer for this gig.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, brackishwaterjamboree.com
Dixie Breeze Band
Country and Southern rock from the 276 area code.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. bit.ly/2CLZv6p (band’s Facebook)
SUNDAY
Lee Ritenour
Look to Saturday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $51.50, $36.50 (plus fee). leeritenour.com
Jazzalachian Playboys
Smooth-swinging bluegrass-style tunes.
Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. http://bit.ly/37bQOAD
MONDAY
Juicy After Dark
With Solacoustix, Adam Markham, Calvin Green
It’s “Neon Night” for this collective, which mixes music with erotic poetry, costumes and more.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com
