THURSDAY
Opposite Box
A Chattanooga, Tennessee, band stitches together funk/rock guitar riffs, jam-friendly instrumental sections and strong vocals to go along with brilliant instrumental work and stage antics.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, oppositebox.com
THURSDAY
Bazaar Presents: Lost in Space Camp, Monopolyopolis
The atmospheric, arty, math-rock that the Roanoke-based headliner writes and plays has feel and power. The opener, from Harrisonburg, is an experimental but relatable solo project.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $7 at the door. thespotonkirk.org, lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com, monopolyopolis.bandcamp.com
SATURDAY
The Floyd Radio Show: Nobody’s Business, Justin Golden, Gate 10
Live music in a variety-show format with skits and other fun. Hear early bluegrass, vintage blues revivalist with new twists and bluegrass band with a wee, young dobro boy.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. floydcountrystore.com/radio-show/listen, http://bit.ly/NobodysBusinessFB, justingolden.bandcamp.com, gate10band.com
SUNDAY
Jazz-Alachian Playboys
Some of the valley’s best and most experienced acoustic musicians combine for this swinging project that just released its debut album, “Jazz-Alachian Sunrise.” Brunch it up with them.
Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, http://bit.ly/Jazzalachian
THURSDAY
Hustle souls
Check out the video to this Asheville, North Carolina, band’s “Black and Blue,” via youtu.be/hE3A291JS7U.
Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, 211 Draper Road N.W., Blacksburg. $5. hustlesouls.com
The Jive Exchange
Keyboardist Jonathan Barker, reed man Willis Greenstreet and drummer Brett Reynolds play a soulful variety.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. facebook.com/JiveExchange
FRIDAY
Jordan Harman Band
Soul and blues man Harman is picking with the brothers Allen, keyboardist Jamiel and bassist Janiah, and drummer Drew Lawhorn.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. jordanharman.com
The Antecedents
Roots-rockers from Pulaski bring three-part harmonies and good melodies.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. facebook.com/theantecedents
Aaron Oberg
Oberg, often seen and heard with Five Dollar Shake, goes the solo route.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side State, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, twitter.com/musicdoode
David Francisco
Francisco’s musical variety includes outlaw country and Southern rock.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free.
SATURDAY
Junior Sisk
Read the latest goings-on in Ferrum-based bluegrass singer Fisk’s world in a Roanoke Time story posted at bit.ly/SiskStory.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $22. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, juniorsisk.com
Dirty Grass Players
Baltimore-based jamgrasssers return to Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thedirtygrassplayers.com
Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Hear folk-leaning Americana from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, brownmountainlightningbugs.com
Marie Anderson
Anderson is good enough to sing with TK-421’s Chuck Johnson, so she’s more than good enough to sing for you.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. mariesmusic.org
Bob Chew
Singer/guitarist Chew digs into old-school country, western swing and more.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free. facebook.com/bobchewmusic
Eggs with Legs
A young, rock quintet with originals hits Billy’s Barn.
Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $5. 728-0270, facebook.com/eggswithlegz
TUESDAY
Songwriters in the Round: Amy Andrews, ellen cherry, Andrew Grimm, Phil Norman
A trio of Baltimore-based singer/songwriters joins forces with Roanoke’s own Norman for a night of original music.
Details: 7:30. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via bit.ly/2PPARcC, $15 day of show. amyandrewsmusic.com, ellencherry.com
WEDNESDAY
Memphis Lightning
A band with Memphis in its name is actually from Maine, but features a guitarist with legit roadhouse chops.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, 413 First St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. memphislightning.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.