THURSDAY

Opposite Box

A Chattanooga, Tennessee, band stitches together funk/rock guitar riffs, jam-friendly instrumental sections and strong vocals to go along with brilliant instrumental work and stage antics.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, oppositebox.com

THURSDAY

Bazaar Presents: Lost in Space Camp, Monopolyopolis

The atmospheric, arty, math-rock that the Roanoke-based headliner writes and plays has feel and power. The opener, from Harrisonburg, is an experimental but relatable solo project.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $7 at the door. thespotonkirk.org, lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com, monopolyopolis.bandcamp.com

SATURDAY

The Floyd Radio Show: Nobody’s Business, Justin Golden, Gate 10

Live music in a variety-show format with skits and other fun. Hear early bluegrass, vintage blues revivalist with new twists and bluegrass band with a wee, young dobro boy.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. floydcountrystore.com/radio-show/listen, http://bit.ly/NobodysBusinessFB, justingolden.bandcamp.com, gate10band.com

SUNDAY

Jazz-Alachian Playboys

Some of the valley’s best and most experienced acoustic musicians combine for this swinging project that just released its debut album, “Jazz-Alachian Sunrise.” Brunch it up with them.

Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, http://bit.ly/Jazzalachian

THURSDAY

Hustle souls

Check out the video to this Asheville, North Carolina, band’s “Black and Blue,” via youtu.be/hE3A291JS7U.

Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, 211 Draper Road N.W., Blacksburg. $5. hustlesouls.com

The Jive Exchange

Keyboardist Jonathan Barker, reed man Willis Greenstreet and drummer Brett Reynolds play a soulful variety.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. facebook.com/JiveExchange

FRIDAY

Jordan Harman Band

Soul and blues man Harman is picking with the brothers Allen, keyboardist Jamiel and bassist Janiah, and drummer Drew Lawhorn.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. jordanharman.com

The Antecedents

Roots-rockers from Pulaski bring three-part harmonies and good melodies.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. facebook.com/theantecedents

Aaron Oberg

Oberg, often seen and heard with Five Dollar Shake, goes the solo route.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side State, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, twitter.com/musicdoode

David Francisco

Francisco’s musical variety includes outlaw country and Southern rock.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free.

SATURDAY

Junior Sisk

Read the latest goings-on in Ferrum-based bluegrass singer Fisk’s world in a Roanoke Time story posted at bit.ly/SiskStory.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $22. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, juniorsisk.com

Dirty Grass Players

Baltimore-based jamgrasssers return to Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thedirtygrassplayers.com

Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

Hear folk-leaning Americana from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, brownmountainlightningbugs.com

Marie Anderson

Anderson is good enough to sing with TK-421’s Chuck Johnson, so she’s more than good enough to sing for you.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. mariesmusic.org

Bob Chew

Singer/guitarist Chew digs into old-school country, western swing and more.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free. facebook.com/bobchewmusic

Eggs with Legs

A young, rock quintet with originals hits Billy’s Barn.

Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $5. 728-0270, facebook.com/eggswithlegz

TUESDAY

Songwriters in the Round: Amy Andrews, ellen cherry, Andrew Grimm, Phil Norman

A trio of Baltimore-based singer/songwriters joins forces with Roanoke’s own Norman for a night of original music.

Details: 7:30. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via bit.ly/2PPARcC, $15 day of show. amyandrewsmusic.com, ellencherry.com

WEDNESDAY

Memphis Lightning

A band with Memphis in its name is actually from Maine, but features a guitarist with legit roadhouse chops.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, 413 First St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. memphislightning.com

