THURSDAY
My Radio
Get ready to jump and dance to some powerful pop-rock. The Spot on Kirk is clearing the seats on this night, the better to pack out the room and rock out to Roanoke’s catchiest quintet.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, myradioband.com
FRIDAY
The Floorboards
Americana-rocking Roanoke band The Floorboards has cooked up two sets — one a tribute to Willie Nelson, and the second featuring some of the band’s original material.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $12 advance, $14 day of show general admission; $20 and $17 floor; $25 and $22 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com
FRIDAY
Reverend Billy C Wirtz
Marvel at the fun from this Master of the 88s, with wry humor with a fair amount of double-entendre. It’s always a good time when the Florida-based Rev, a longtime Floyd favorite, hits town.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8 advance via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering, $10 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, revbillycwirtz.com
SATURDAY
The Round Peak Boys
Hear old-time dance music from some of the best — Kirk Sutphin, Kevin Fore and Chester McMillian. Sutphin studied with the late Tommy Jarrell, mastering the Round Peak fiddle style.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 at the door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
THURSDAY
Hustle Souls
Hear a soul-rock quartet, from Asheville, North Carolina, that has become a Martin’s regular.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, hustlesouls.com
FRIDAY
Matt Powell and Corey Hunley
Two longtime friends who came up together in Franklin County get together for some music.
Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, bit.ly/mattpowellFB, coreyhunley.com
Kyle Dills
Dills leads a Rock Hill, South Carolina, band in country and Southern rock.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, reverbnation.com/kyledillsband9
McFadden & Friends
Harmonica man Roscoe McFadden and his cohorts make blues and more feel good.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Karl Stoll Trio
A D.C.-area blues-rock outfit hits Roanoke.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, karlstoll.com
Black Mountain Revival
Punk-influenced acoustic Americana from a Roanoke act.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, blackmountainrevival.com
GroovaScape
Hear funk, soul, reggae and rock covers and originals.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/groovascapeband
High School Night: The Snapping Turtlenecks, Makawao
The Spot gives the spotlight to a couple of high school bands playing indie rock.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $7 advance via bit.ly/2RTob63, $10 day of show. facebook.com/thesnappingturtlenecks
Forrest Baldwin
Blues-rocking guitarist Baldwin goes the solo route at Starr Hill.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/forrestbaldwin
Mended Fences
Hear country, rock, pop and dance covers from this quintet.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/MendedFencesBand
SATURDAY
Dharma Bombs
With Dogwood Tales
Jazzy Americana swingers from Richmond (with Roanoke Valley ties) return to Fork in the Alley, with a folkie Shenandoah Valley duo opening.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, dharmabombs.com, dogwoodtalesmusic.com
Sway Katz Big Band Christmas Concert
Jump, jive and wail on the Dogtown dance floor.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10 advance via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering, $12 day of show.
Half Moon’s Christmas Jam
With Empty Bottles, Relacksachian
It’s the 12th annual version of this shindig and will feature a tribute to Stevie Wonder.
Details: 8 p.m. Martin’s. $10. facebook.com/halfmoonband
Ryan Trotti
Charlotte, North Carolina-based performer’s online bio claims he is what would happen if “Sam Hunt and Johnny Cash had a music baby, godfathered by Eminem.”
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. ryantrotti.com
After Action Review CD Release Party
With Rat Infested, State of Aggression
Hard-hitting, Roanoke punk/metal quintet After Action Review has a six-song EP, “Shell Shock.” A couple of thrash and speed bands open.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5; 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, afteractionreview.bandcamp.com, ratinfestedthrash.bandcamp.com
The Kind Christmas Biscuits & Jams
Before everyone else was covering the Grateful Dead, The Kind was tearing through that band’s catalog. Eat tasty biscuits and dance away the calories.
Details: 8:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. doors) 5 Points Music Santuary. $12 advance, $15 day of show standing; $20, $17 floor; $30, $25 mezzanine; $10 dinner via torchly.io/CjiGTiiNa1. thekind.org
Jon Spear Band
Spear and bandmate Dara James are a twin-guitar powerhouse.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, jonspearband.com
Y.A.L.E.
Hear jam-rock classics from a Roanoke-area quartet.
Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bit.ly/yalebandFB
Jody Ensor & Adam Markham
These two outstanding guitarists, who typically play solo shows, make for an intriguing duo.
Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham
Five Dollar Shake
A trio of ace players does cool covers.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/FDShake
220 South Band
Roanoke quartet plays a wide variety of covers.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/220Southband
Mist on the Mountain
Celebrate Winter Solstice with an Irish folk act.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades. Free. irishinthenrv.org
Smoke N’ Oakum
Jam-rock with electric banjo.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, smoke-n-oakum.com
SUNDAY
Christmas Sunday Funday: The Floorboards, Hoppie Vaughn & The Ministers of Soul
Two bands with different approaches — The Floorboards do Americana/rock, while Vaughan’s act plays soul and blues — share some band members, guitarist Chris Blankenship and drummer Rob Vaughan.
Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. hoppievaughan.com
MONDAY
John Pence & The Off White Betties
Roanoke player Pence and Florida-based duo combine for a holiday special.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. johnpencemusic.com, facebook.com/OffWhiteBetties
WEDNESDAY
Shep and the Nightcrawlers
With Brown Dog & the Fabulous Bread Bags
It’s the annual Christmas night gig for Tim Shepherd and his musical pals.
Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com
