THURSDAY
Rachel Baiman Trio
With Mike Wheeler
Baiman, a Nashville, Tennessee-based Americana singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, has claimed influences running the gamut from John Hartford to Courtney Barnett. She brings a modern take to the folk music tradition that speaks to power.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, rachelbaiman.com
Working Blue: Comedy in The Red Room
With JD Etheridge, Eric Trundy, host Johnny Camacho, special guests Chaz Blevins, Robbie Hockett
Wanna laugh? Head downstairs at Blue 5.
Details: 9 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant Red Room, Roanoke. $10 (plus fee) via brownpapertickets.com/event/4521596 advance, $15 door. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, twitter.com/jdthicc, twitter.com/erictrundy
William Matheny
Country-rocker Matheny returns to Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, williammatheny.com
FRIDAY
Empire Strikes Brass
With Chupacabras
This should be one of the most fun and energetic shows of the year at 5 Points, with lots of blasting horns and danceable jams.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $16 advance, $18 day of show general admission; $25, $22 floor seating; $30, $27 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, empirestrikesbrass.com, chupacabrasmusic.com
Cave Spring High School presents 14th Annual Jazz Cafe: Jon Metzger, M.C. John Carlin
Vibraphonist Metzger and a handful of Roanoke jazz all stars will headline this night of music.
Details: 7 p.m. St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 door. jazzcafetickets@gmail.com, jonmetzger.com
Adam Carter
Check out a country and rock guitarist whose influences include Brad Paisley, Jerry Reed, Brent Mason and Albert Lee. Intriguing.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 (includes second floor access). 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/AdamCarterGuitarist
The Broadcast
Soul-rocking, powerful singing, FloydFest regular returns to Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. thebroadcastmusic.com
Bazaar Presents: Pocket Vinyl, with Gaffer Project
The headliner, which often plays Roanoke with a pianist and on-stage painter, this time brings a full band to The Spot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 at the door. thespotonkirk.org, pocketvinyl.com, gafferproject.bandcamp.com
The Abingdon Sessions: Scythian, with Lindsay Lou
D.C. area Celtic rockers share a bill in Abingdon with folk-grass acts Lindsay Lou.
Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $32, $25. abingdonmusicexperience.com, scythianmusic.com, lindsayloumusic.com
LITZ
Maryland quartet takes musical inspiration from such funky acts as Lettuce and The Motet.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, funkylitzmusic.com
Medicinal Americana
Hear rock ‘n’ roll originals and covers from a talented Roanoke group.
Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, medicinalamericana.com
Tom Eure and Amelia Osborne
With 4 Random Notes
North Carolina singer/songwriter Eure has opened for the likes of James McMurtry and Warren Zevon, according to his online bio.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, tomeure.com
SFG MOB
A young, Franklin County-based hip-hop act act gets a night at the Harvester.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $12 advance, $14 day of show. bit.ly/SFGmobFB
SATURDAY
The Abingdon Sessions: Amythyst Kiah, with Front Country
Johnson City, Tennessee-based Kiah’s career is blossoming. Her song, “Black Myself,” received a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Song. The number was the opening track on “Songs of Our Native Daughters,” in which she collaborated with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell.
Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre. $27, $20. amythystkiah.com, frontcountryband.com
SIRSY
Upstate New York rock duo has been coming to Roanoke for years and has been rewarded with a good following.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. sirsy.com
Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome
Hear high-class bluegrass from Brown, formerly a sideman for Larry Sparks, and his own band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. facebook.com/StillLonesome
Adam Rutledge
With Corey Hunley
Longtime friends and original music makers Rutledge and Hunley share a night at the Harvester.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $17 advance, $20 day of show. adamrutledgemusic.com, coreyhunley.com
Canaan Cox
Cox’s latest single and video for “Obvious” is way more pop than country. See and hear via youtu.be/CCqVgM787LI.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 (includes second floor access). canaancox.com
The Jose Ramirez Band
Costa Rico blues man Ramirez finished second earlier this year at the International Blues Challenge, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. joseramirezblues.com
No Quarter: A Tribute to the Led Zeppelin Legacy
This popular act claims to replicate both the sound and look of a live Led Zep show.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $16 advance, $18 day of sale general admission; $25, $22 floor seating; $32, $25 mezzanine. noquarterlegacyband.com
Adam Hill
Versatile pianist and singer Hill has a deep playlist and an expressive style.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
Travis Reigh Band
Reigh has a strong and accurate voice for contemporary country and rock music.
Details: 9 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, bit.ly/schoonersFB, travisreigh.com
Nailcrown
With Pathogenesis, Basura, State of Mind
It’s a night of metal from four slamming bands.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. nailcrown.bandcamp.com, pathogenesis.bandcamp.com
DJ RahBee
Stalwart disc-master spins EDM jams.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, soundcloud.com/djrahbee
Clint Roberts
Roots-rocker from Asheville returns to Franklin County.
Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, clintrobertsmusic.com
SUNDAY
Tommy Stinson
Check out Saturday‘s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this former member of The Replacements and Guns N’ Roses, doing a solo house show in Roanoke.
Details: 7 p.m. House show (buy ticket for directions), Roanoke. $25, $100 pre-show meet-and-drink with Stinson via bit.ly/StinsonTix. tommystinson.com, dashdown.net
Indigo Girls
With Becky Warren
The stalwart folk duo that did the Harvester’s hard opening nearly six years ago has already sold out its return engagement.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester (5 p.m. pre-party outside with After Jack). SOLD OUT. indigogirls.com, beckywarren.com, afterjackband.com
TUESDAY
Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
A Jersey Shore rock ‘n’ roll force returns to Rocky Mount. “Southside” Johnny Lyon — a pal of Bruce Springsteen and “Little” Steven Van Zandt — was a mainstay at the iconic Stone Pony, in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Van Zandt and Springsteen were important parts in making the Jukes’ 1976 debut album, “I Don’t Want To Go Home,” a vital disc on the Jersey Shore.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $71, $56. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, southsidejohnny.com
WEDNESDAY
Squirrel Nut Zippers
With Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show, the latest Star City Series presentation.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $56, $42, $36, $30 (plus fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, snzippers.com, dirtydozenbrass.com
Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle
Energetic blues and bluegrass, acoustic-style with drums, from a Cincinnati quartet.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. pricehillhustle.com
