THURSDAY

Rachel Baiman Trio

With Mike Wheeler

Baiman, a Nashville, Tennessee-based Americana singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, has claimed influences running the gamut from John Hartford to Courtney Barnett. She brings a modern take to the folk music tradition that speaks to power.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, rachelbaiman.com

Working Blue: Comedy in The Red Room

With JD Etheridge, Eric Trundy, host Johnny Camacho, special guests Chaz Blevins, Robbie Hockett

Wanna laugh? Head downstairs at Blue 5.

Details: 9 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant Red Room, Roanoke. $10 (plus fee) via brownpapertickets.com/event/4521596 advance, $15 door. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, twitter.com/jdthicc, twitter.com/erictrundy

William Matheny

Country-rocker Matheny returns to Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, williammatheny.com

FRIDAY

Empire Strikes Brass

With Chupacabras

This should be one of the most fun and energetic shows of the year at 5 Points, with lots of blasting horns and danceable jams.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $16 advance, $18 day of show general admission; $25, $22 floor seating; $30, $27 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, empirestrikesbrass.com, chupacabrasmusic.com

Cave Spring High School presents 14th Annual Jazz Cafe: Jon Metzger, M.C. John Carlin

Vibraphonist Metzger and a handful of Roanoke jazz all stars will headline this night of music.

Details: 7 p.m. St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 door. jazzcafetickets@gmail.com, jonmetzger.com

Adam Carter

Check out a country and rock guitarist whose influences include Brad Paisley, Jerry Reed, Brent Mason and Albert Lee. Intriguing.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 (includes second floor access). 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/AdamCarterGuitarist

The Broadcast

Soul-rocking, powerful singing, FloydFest regular returns to Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. thebroadcastmusic.com

Bazaar Presents: Pocket Vinyl, with Gaffer Project

The headliner, which often plays Roanoke with a pianist and on-stage painter, this time brings a full band to The Spot.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 at the door. thespotonkirk.org, pocketvinyl.com, gafferproject.bandcamp.com

The Abingdon Sessions: Scythian, with Lindsay Lou

D.C. area Celtic rockers share a bill in Abingdon with folk-grass acts Lindsay Lou.

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $32, $25. abingdonmusicexperience.com, scythianmusic.com, lindsayloumusic.com

LITZ

Maryland quartet takes musical inspiration from such funky acts as Lettuce and The Motet.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, funkylitzmusic.com

Medicinal Americana

Hear rock ‘n’ roll originals and covers from a talented Roanoke group.

Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, medicinalamericana.com

Tom Eure and Amelia Osborne

With 4 Random Notes

North Carolina singer/songwriter Eure has opened for the likes of James McMurtry and Warren Zevon, according to his online bio.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, tomeure.com

SFG MOB

A young, Franklin County-based hip-hop act act gets a night at the Harvester.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $12 advance, $14 day of show. bit.ly/SFGmobFB

SATURDAY

The Abingdon Sessions: Amythyst Kiah, with Front Country

Johnson City, Tennessee-based Kiah’s career is blossoming. Her song, “Black Myself,” received a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Song. The number was the opening track on “Songs of Our Native Daughters,” in which she collaborated with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell.

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre. $27, $20. amythystkiah.com, frontcountryband.com

SIRSY

Upstate New York rock duo has been coming to Roanoke for years and has been rewarded with a good following.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. sirsy.com

Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome

Hear high-class bluegrass from Brown, formerly a sideman for Larry Sparks, and his own band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. facebook.com/StillLonesome

Adam Rutledge

With Corey Hunley

Longtime friends and original music makers Rutledge and Hunley share a night at the Harvester.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $17 advance, $20 day of show. adamrutledgemusic.com, coreyhunley.com

Canaan Cox

Cox’s latest single and video for “Obvious” is way more pop than country. See and hear via youtu.be/CCqVgM787LI.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 (includes second floor access). canaancox.com

The Jose Ramirez Band

Costa Rico blues man Ramirez finished second earlier this year at the International Blues Challenge, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. joseramirezblues.com

No Quarter: A Tribute to the Led Zeppelin Legacy

This popular act claims to replicate both the sound and look of a live Led Zep show.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $16 advance, $18 day of sale general admission; $25, $22 floor seating; $32, $25 mezzanine. noquarterlegacyband.com

Adam Hill

Versatile pianist and singer Hill has a deep playlist and an expressive style.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

Travis Reigh Band

Reigh has a strong and accurate voice for contemporary country and rock music.

Details: 9 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, bit.ly/schoonersFB, travisreigh.com

Nailcrown

With Pathogenesis, Basura, State of Mind

It’s a night of metal from four slamming bands.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. nailcrown.bandcamp.com, pathogenesis.bandcamp.com

DJ RahBee

Stalwart disc-master spins EDM jams.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, soundcloud.com/djrahbee

Clint Roberts

Roots-rocker from Asheville returns to Franklin County.

Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, clintrobertsmusic.com

SUNDAY

Tommy Stinson

Check out Saturday‘s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this former member of The Replacements and Guns N’ Roses, doing a solo house show in Roanoke.

Details: 7 p.m. House show (buy ticket for directions), Roanoke. $25, $100 pre-show meet-and-drink with Stinson via bit.ly/StinsonTix. tommystinson.com, dashdown.net

Indigo Girls

With Becky Warren

The stalwart folk duo that did the Harvester’s hard opening nearly six years ago has already sold out its return engagement.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester (5 p.m. pre-party outside with After Jack). SOLD OUT. indigogirls.com, beckywarren.com, afterjackband.com

TUESDAY

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

A Jersey Shore rock ‘n’ roll force returns to Rocky Mount. “Southside” Johnny Lyon — a pal of Bruce Springsteen and “Little” Steven Van Zandt — was a mainstay at the iconic Stone Pony, in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Van Zandt and Springsteen were important parts in making the Jukes’ 1976 debut album, “I Don’t Want To Go Home,” a vital disc on the Jersey Shore.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $71, $56. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, southsidejohnny.com

WEDNESDAY

Squirrel Nut Zippers

With Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show, the latest Star City Series presentation.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $56, $42, $36, $30 (plus fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, snzippers.com, dirtydozenbrass.com

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle

Energetic blues and bluegrass, acoustic-style with drums, from a Cincinnati quartet.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. pricehillhustle.com

Tags

Load comments