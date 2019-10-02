THURSDAY
Trae Pierce & The T-Stones
Catch a mighty funky, bass-heavy outfit from Florida. Pierce, a four-time Grammy Award winner as part of The Blind Boys of Alabama, and his band feature tight rhythm section work, rap and soul vocals, melodic keys and Pierce’s arresting lead bass guitar work. It will be the band’s fifth stop at Martin’s, but the first in more than a year for the 2017 FloydFest act. This act will get you moving.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. traepierceandthetstones.com
FRIDAY
That 1 Guy
Here are some things about Mike Silverman, aka That 1 Guy. First off, he’s a one-man Primus at times, and at others, a one-man Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention. Other times, he is his own self, powering through wild sets with The Magic Pipe, a construction that has to be seen and heard to be believed. He does do magic with it. He returns to a room he has played over the years. Intimate and freakish.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, that1guy.com
FRIDAY
Justin Townes Earle
With Jesse Malin
Earle got the good songwriter and performer gene from his father, Steve Earle. He is no clone, and further proof resides in his latest album “The Saint of Lost Causes.” Like his dad, though, he is a Rocky Mount regular.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $30 advance; $47, $35 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, justintownesearle.com, jessemalin.com
SATURDAY
Chris Botti
Trumpet blaster and songwriter Botti won the 2012 Grammy Award for “Impressions,” which got the nod for Best Pop Instrumental Album. He has multiple pop instrumental nominations, but the truth is that his music is based in jazz, and he brings along only exciting musicians, and he gives them plenty of room to do their thing. If you know him from PBS specials, you already knew.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $139.50, $114.50 (plus fees). chrisbotti.com
THURSDAY
Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $50, $38 advance; $55, $43 day of show (plus fee). jimmyherring.net
John Pence & Ben Arthur
Roanoke-based singer/songwriter Pence teams up with Arthur, whose “If You Look For My Heart” is an intriguing piece of work. See and hear at youtu.be/1EYfm762TF8.
Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, johnpencemusic.com, benarthur.com
Bumpin Uglies
With Space Koi
It’s a night of ska/punk and reggae rock.
Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10 via bit.ly/2laeO3J. 951-1393, facebook.com/TheMilkParlorBlacksburg bumpinugliesmusic.com, spacekoi.com
FRIDAY
South Hill Banks
Richmond-based stars of FloydFest and Rooster Walk return to their Roanoke home base, Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10 advance via https://bit.ly/2nPnDAT, $12 door. southhillbanks.com
Mark Nicholson & The Distance
Nicholson, of The Dead Reckoning and The Nicholson Brothers, brings his own project to Salem.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. marknicholsonandthedistance.com
First Fridays: OctoBEERFest & Season Finale with The Worx
Another season of First Fridays goes in the books. The “Party with a Purpose” brings in many craft brew makers for this evening.
Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) SunTrust Plaza, 106 Franklin Road, Roanoke. $5. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, theworxband.com
Jerry Wimmer and Your Best Shot
The Worx frontman Wimmer extends a busy Friday with this post-First Fridays show, where he joins other singing Wimmers, Daniel and Nicole.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jerrywimmertrio.com/your-best-shot
Unspoken Tradition
Charlotte, North Carolina-area band splices newgrass and trad into its own jams.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, unspokentradition.com
Steele ’y’ Dan Acoustic Happy Hour
Evening drinking is more fun with live music.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/SteeleYDanVA
Mike Pearrell
With Bob Schmucker
Check out a Roanoke-centric double-bill in the city’s folk nexus.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507
Eggs with Legs
This band plays ska, jazz, funk, hip-hop and rock.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/eggswithlegz
Tennessee Champagne
Elizabethton, Tennessee, southern rock and blues band has an EP called “Corn From A Jar.”
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, tnchampagne.com
Jake & Jess
Country and rock, acoustic-style.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com
SATURDAY
Mountain Magic In Fall Bluegrass, Antiques & Crafts Festival
With Rebecca Bryant the Singing Cowgirl, Route 11 Trio, Virginia Carolina Band, Jason Harris & Friends, Blue Connection, New Corner Grocery Gang, Haymaker Town Express
It’s the 25th annual version of this autumn-centric, music-centric, family-friendly event.
Details: 10 a.m. Downtown Buchanan. Free. townofbuchanan.com/mountainmagic
The Floyd Radio Show
With Dale Ann Bradley, New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, Jake Blount with Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus
Kentucky coal country-born Bradley is a wonderful singer. Hear for yourself via youtu.be/kvIZfcwPBmo.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, daleannbradley.com
Boonestoberfest
With Crawford & Power, Ryan Greer, The Thrillbillyz, The New Habit
Celebrate autumn with a broad variety of good Roanoke-area bands.
Details: 1 pm. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., 70 Main St., Boones Mill. $5. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, crawfordandpower.com, reverbnation.com/ryangreer
Bobby Thompson Trio
Outstanding guitarist and lap steel man Thompson has a new album due Oct. 25. Hear previews at his website.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, bobbytmusic.net
The Snozzberries
Check out an Asheville, North Carolina, jamrock band that also knows the value of a song.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. thesnozzberriesmusic.com
Easier Softer Way
Check out a new project from Adam Beason (Half Moon, Relacksachian).
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com
Doctor Ocular
A Johnson City, Tennessee, quartet delivers organic-sounding jam rock.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. doctorocularband.com
Dirt Road Breakdown
Gritty blues purveyors Bob Chew and Lee Worley are staying busy.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown
SML Fall Fit Fest
With Morgan Wade, The Lowdown Dirty, Above the Fray, Junior Appalachian Musicians Inc., Girls Rock Roanoke
Fitness and fun activities near Smith Mountain Lake, with a live music soundtrack.
Details: 10:30 a.m. (music at 11 a.m.) Westlake Towne Center, Hardy. $10, $5 4-12, free 3-younger. smlfallfitfest.com, morganwadeandthestepbrothers.com, thelowdowndirty.com
Chico & Billy’s Prestigious Family Reunion
With Gargamel, The Treskinator, host Peery Crawford Band
If you dug the pizza, whether at the City Market Building or Brambleton Avenue, this is your hang. No pizza here, but Billy’s Barn has a great bar food menu.
Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $5. reverbnation.com/peerycrawfordband
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
“Fiddlin’ — A Story of a Place, Its People and Their Music”
Read more about this documentary and its local showings in Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music. Flatpicking champ Scott Fore will play at The Lyric Theatre screening.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 2 p.m. Sunday. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $10, $8 Lyric members. 951-4771, thelyric.com, fiddlinmovie.com
SUNDAY
MercyMe
With Crowder, Micah Tyler
Check out Saturday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this contemporary Christian music triple-bill.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Coliseum, Roanoke. $152, $77, $67, $57, $41.50, $31.50, $25.75. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, mercyme.org, crowdermusic.com, micahtyler.com
Becki and the Boom Booms
Hear blues music in the SoRo outdoors.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, front yard, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
TUESDAY
US Air Force Heritage Winds
Check into what this woodwind quintet is all about at youtu.be/ybSpsvCXsA4. Wouldn’t you rather be bombed with a bassoon?
Details: 7 p.m. Harvester. Free, but ticket required. bit.ly/2nf2uA2 (ensemble’s website)
WEDNESDAY
Music of Frank Zappa with Ike Willis & Ugly Radio Rebellion
Look to Tuesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about onetime Zappa sideman Willis and this backing outfit.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $14 advance, $17 day of show. uglyradiorebellion.com
Hey Monea
The online publicity for brothers Dan and Nate Monea describes them as “tender-hearted rascals.” They play melodic and grooving pop-rock.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. heymonea.com
