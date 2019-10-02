THURSDAY

Trae Pierce & The T-Stones

Catch a mighty funky, bass-heavy outfit from Florida. Pierce, a four-time Grammy Award winner as part of The Blind Boys of Alabama, and his band feature tight rhythm section work, rap and soul vocals, melodic keys and Pierce’s arresting lead bass guitar work. It will be the band’s fifth stop at Martin’s, but the first in more than a year for the 2017 FloydFest act. This act will get you moving.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. traepierceandthetstones.com

FRIDAY

That 1 Guy

Here are some things about Mike Silverman, aka That 1 Guy. First off, he’s a one-man Primus at times, and at others, a one-man Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention. Other times, he is his own self, powering through wild sets with The Magic Pipe, a construction that has to be seen and heard to be believed. He does do magic with it. He returns to a room he has played over the years. Intimate and freakish.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, that1guy.com

FRIDAY

Justin Townes Earle

With Jesse Malin

Earle got the good songwriter and performer gene from his father, Steve Earle. He is no clone, and further proof resides in his latest album “The Saint of Lost Causes.” Like his dad, though, he is a Rocky Mount regular.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $30 advance; $47, $35 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, justintownesearle.com, jessemalin.com

SATURDAY

Chris Botti

Trumpet blaster and songwriter Botti won the 2012 Grammy Award for “Impressions,” which got the nod for Best Pop Instrumental Album. He has multiple pop instrumental nominations, but the truth is that his music is based in jazz, and he brings along only exciting musicians, and he gives them plenty of room to do their thing. If you know him from PBS specials, you already knew.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $139.50, $114.50 (plus fees). chrisbotti.com

THURSDAY

Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $50, $38 advance; $55, $43 day of show (plus fee). jimmyherring.net

John Pence & Ben Arthur

Roanoke-based singer/songwriter Pence teams up with Arthur, whose “If You Look For My Heart” is an intriguing piece of work. See and hear at youtu.be/1EYfm762TF8.

Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, johnpencemusic.com, benarthur.com

Bumpin Uglies

With Space Koi

It’s a night of ska/punk and reggae rock.

Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10 via bit.ly/2laeO3J. 951-1393, facebook.com/TheMilkParlorBlacksburg bumpinugliesmusic.com, spacekoi.com

FRIDAY

South Hill Banks

Richmond-based stars of FloydFest and Rooster Walk return to their Roanoke home base, Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10 advance via https://bit.ly/2nPnDAT, $12 door. southhillbanks.com

Mark Nicholson & The Distance

Nicholson, of The Dead Reckoning and The Nicholson Brothers, brings his own project to Salem.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. marknicholsonandthedistance.com

First Fridays: OctoBEERFest & Season Finale with The Worx

Another season of First Fridays goes in the books. The “Party with a Purpose” brings in many craft brew makers for this evening.

Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) SunTrust Plaza, 106 Franklin Road, Roanoke. $5. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, theworxband.com

Jerry Wimmer and Your Best Shot

The Worx frontman Wimmer extends a busy Friday with this post-First Fridays show, where he joins other singing Wimmers, Daniel and Nicole.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jerrywimmertrio.com/your-best-shot

Unspoken Tradition

Charlotte, North Carolina-area band splices newgrass and trad into its own jams.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, unspokentradition.com

Steele ’y’ Dan Acoustic Happy Hour

Evening drinking is more fun with live music.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/SteeleYDanVA

Mike Pearrell

With Bob Schmucker

Check out a Roanoke-centric double-bill in the city’s folk nexus.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507

Eggs with Legs

This band plays ska, jazz, funk, hip-hop and rock.

Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/eggswithlegz

Tennessee Champagne

Elizabethton, Tennessee, southern rock and blues band has an EP called “Corn From A Jar.”

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, tnchampagne.com

Jake & Jess

Country and rock, acoustic-style.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com

SATURDAY

Mountain Magic In Fall Bluegrass, Antiques & Crafts Festival

With Rebecca Bryant the Singing Cowgirl, Route 11 Trio, Virginia Carolina Band, Jason Harris & Friends, Blue Connection, New Corner Grocery Gang, Haymaker Town Express

It’s the 25th annual version of this autumn-centric, music-centric, family-friendly event.

Details: 10 a.m. Downtown Buchanan. Free. townofbuchanan.com/mountainmagic

The Floyd Radio Show

With Dale Ann Bradley, New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, Jake Blount with Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus

Kentucky coal country-born Bradley is a wonderful singer. Hear for yourself via youtu.be/kvIZfcwPBmo.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, daleannbradley.com

Boonestoberfest

With Crawford & Power, Ryan Greer, The Thrillbillyz, The New Habit

Celebrate autumn with a broad variety of good Roanoke-area bands.

Details: 1 pm. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., 70 Main St., Boones Mill. $5. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, crawfordandpower.com, reverbnation.com/ryangreer

Bobby Thompson Trio

Outstanding guitarist and lap steel man Thompson has a new album due Oct. 25. Hear previews at his website.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, bobbytmusic.net

The Snozzberries

Check out an Asheville, North Carolina, jamrock band that also knows the value of a song.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. thesnozzberriesmusic.com

Easier Softer Way

Check out a new project from Adam Beason (Half Moon, Relacksachian).

Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com

Doctor Ocular

A Johnson City, Tennessee, quartet delivers organic-sounding jam rock.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. doctorocularband.com

Dirt Road Breakdown

Gritty blues purveyors Bob Chew and Lee Worley are staying busy.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown

SML Fall Fit Fest

With Morgan Wade, The Lowdown Dirty, Above the Fray, Junior Appalachian Musicians Inc., Girls Rock Roanoke

Fitness and fun activities near Smith Mountain Lake, with a live music soundtrack.

Details: 10:30 a.m. (music at 11 a.m.) Westlake Towne Center, Hardy. $10, $5 4-12, free 3-younger. smlfallfitfest.com, morganwadeandthestepbrothers.com, thelowdowndirty.com

Chico & Billy’s Prestigious Family Reunion

With Gargamel, The Treskinator, host Peery Crawford Band

If you dug the pizza, whether at the City Market Building or Brambleton Avenue, this is your hang. No pizza here, but Billy’s Barn has a great bar food menu.

Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $5. reverbnation.com/peerycrawfordband

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

“Fiddlin’ — A Story of a Place, Its People and Their Music”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 2 p.m. Sunday. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $10, $8 Lyric members. 951-4771, thelyric.com, fiddlinmovie.com

SUNDAY

MercyMe

With Crowder, Micah Tyler

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Coliseum, Roanoke. $152, $77, $67, $57, $41.50, $31.50, $25.75. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, mercyme.org, crowdermusic.com, micahtyler.com

Becki and the Boom Booms

Hear blues music in the SoRo outdoors.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, front yard, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

TUESDAY

US Air Force Heritage Winds

Check into what this woodwind quintet is all about at youtu.be/ybSpsvCXsA4. Wouldn’t you rather be bombed with a bassoon?

Details: 7 p.m. Harvester. Free, but ticket required. bit.ly/2nf2uA2 (ensemble’s website)

WEDNESDAY

Music of Frank Zappa with Ike Willis & Ugly Radio Rebellion

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $14 advance, $17 day of show. uglyradiorebellion.com

Hey Monea

The online publicity for brothers Dan and Nate Monea describes them as “tender-hearted rascals.” They play melodic and grooving pop-rock.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. heymonea.com

